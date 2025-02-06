BREAKING: Sabato De Sarno Exits Gucci
MILAN – Gucci revealed on Thursday morning that it was ending its collaboration with creative director Sabato De Sarno. The fall fashion show in Milan on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office.
The new artistic direction will be announced in due time.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci. I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment,” said Stefano Cantino, Gucci’s CEO.
Francesca Bellettini, Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development, said: “I sincerely thank Sabato for his loyalty and professionalism. I am proud of the work that has been done to further strengthen Gucci’s fundamentals. Stefano and the new Artistic Direction will continue to build on this and to guide Gucci towards renewed fashion leadership and sustainable growth.”
