Brendan Gallagher's fiancée Emma Fortin shares stunning photos wedding dress shopping

Emma Fortin said yes to the dress.

On Sunday, the fiancée of Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher took to Instagram with a glimpse of her wedding preparations.

In a carousel of candid photos, Fortin shopped for her dream wedding gown in Toronto and found "the one."

In the first slide, the bride-to-be posed in a trendy ensemble, pairing black leather pants with a matching jacket and a satin white top. She also shared a couple of aesthetic snaps of the elegant bridal boutique before showing off three of the dresses she tried on.

"Found the one," she penned in the caption alongside a white heart emoji, to which her beau replied in the comment section, "I also found the one!"

Fans swooned over Fortin's post and expressed their excitement for the couple's upcoming nuptials.

"I can already tell you're going to be the most beautiful bride on your magical day," a fan commented.

Another Instagram user wrote: "So pretty. I can't wait to see photos from the big day. You're going to look stunning."

"Perfect couple! I'm sure you will look stunning in any dress," someone added.

"The most beautiful bride," a commenter shared.

In August, Fortin shared a carousel of photos from her "cloud nine" themed bridal shower in Montréal, where she celebrated with her bridal party and family.

In the photos, Fortin posed in front of a white sign that read "Future Mrs. Gallagher" in gold lettering. She wore a white satin A-line mini dress with a ruched sweetheart neckline and paired her half-up hair with gold earrings and a small white veil.

Her entourage also wore white outfits, perfectly complementing the dreamy white and gold party decorations.

In July, the couple announced their engagement with a shared Instagram post from Lost Lake, B.C. The NHLer captured himself down on one knee, popping the question.

Gallagher also shared a snap of the pair hugging afterward, as well as a black and white photo of Fortin's left hand, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

"07.07.2023," the caption reads. "Forever and always."

Fortin shared an Instagram story reiterating the good news of her engagement and revealing Gallagher proposed at the same location her parents got engaged — 30 years prior.

"Magical," she added.

