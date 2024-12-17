Brian Cox calls for Kevin Spacey to be allowed back into the acting fold

The two actors starred together in the 1994 film Iron Will and while Cox's career has continued to bloom, Spacey's was derailed by sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 - which he was eventually cleared of. Defending his former co-star, Cox told The Hollywood Reporter, "He's a very fine actor, and I like Kevin a lot.". "He's very funny. I met with him recently. I think he's been through it. He's had the kicking that some people think he deserved. He's ready to get back in the saddle again, and people are trying to stop him from doing that.".