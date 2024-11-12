Bride and Groom Accidentally Put Wrong Banking Info on Wedding Invites, Guests Sent Cash Gifts to Stranger's Account

The bride's cousin and his brother caught the mistake after comparing the bank details on the bride and groom’s wedding website and invitations

One couple's cash wedding gifts wound up in a stranger's bank account.

A bride and groom accidentally provided the wrong banking details on their wedding invitations, which prompted several of their guests to send the money to the wrong place — a mistake only caught during the reception.

According to Claudia Postigo, the founder and Head Wedding Planner at The Planner Co., "It was the perfect reception - until the bride’s cousin walked up to her table and said - ‘you’ve put the wrong bank details on your invites.'"

Postigo, who planned the couple's wedding, said the cousin and his brother caught it after comparing the bank details on the wedding website with the information on the invitations while trying to help their parents make a monetary contribution.

“This revelation killed the mood pretty much instantly,” Postigo said. “The couple immediately began freaking out, worried that half the guests’ gifts had gone astray."

“I told the couple to put it out of their minds and go enjoy their first dance, and I would take care of it,” she explained.

Postigo then Googled what guests could do if they made the error, which included contacting their banks, informing them of the mistake and having them “handle it from there.” The first step she needed to take was to explain the “mixup” to guests and let them know that they may have sent money to the wrong place.

Thankfully they were able to sort out the situation, as she explained, “All the guests who had sent money to the wrong account managed to get it back and sent it to the right bank account, so it was all sorted out in the end.”

Postigo also shared some tips and best practices for gift giving, which included sticking to the couple’s registry, checking the registry for preferred gift options and even respecting the couple’s preference for monetary gifts — which she noted was an “increasingly popular” option.

“Monetary gifts… [are] often welcomed by couples looking to save for the future. If they request cash or a donation to a fund, don’t feel pressured to give a physical gift instead,” Postigo shared.

She also recommended guests once again “double check the details” for where to send the gifts and monetary funds to “ensure your gift lands in the right place,” and even suggested checking with the couple or their family before sending it over.

“And, of course, if you’re the bride and groom, double and triple check the details in every single place to ensure you don’t end up with a headache like my couple did!,” she added.

