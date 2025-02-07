Bride Invites Cousin to Wedding Then Receives Irritating Text: 'Are You Sure About What You're Getting Into?'

The cousin, who is more of an "obligatory invite," left the bride puzzled with his RSVP

A bride isn't appreciative of the recent unsolicited advice she received ahead of her wedding.

In a post shared to Reddit's r/weddingshaming forum, the woman explained how a family member on her wedding guest list sparked an awkward situation after telling her she's "too young to get married."

Initially she didn't invite the cousin, but after the bride, 34, and her fiancé, 40, recently received some financial support from his side of the family, the couple was able to expand their guest list a bit and include a few "obligatory invites," she wrote — including her cousin, who is in his late 40s.

"He is a bit awkward and has the tendency to say inappropriate things," the bride wrote. "My fiancé and I didn't initially invite him to our wedding because we wanted to keep our numbers down."

After extending an invitation to him a few days ago, the bride received confirmation of his attendance shortly afterwards. One day ago, she received a weird Facebook message from him.

"Thanks for the invite to your wedding! Are you sure about what you're getting into? You're too young 😀," he wrote.

So she replied, "Actually, you're right. I am not quite sure. Might cancel the wedding. I'll let you know," to which he left the bride on read.

Those in the comments didn't defend the cousin's rudeness, but noted that it could be his attempt at humor — even if it really missed the mark. Some suggested that he may see her as a 'baby cousin' and meant it as a jokey compliment.

"It's never intended as malicious and we know this about him," one commenter wrote of a relative who's similar to the cousin described in the post. "We know he awkwardly blurts so we don't penalize him for it."

Others doubled down on their own jokey takes of the situation.

"You're barely out of diapers at 34!" one read. "Have you transitioned to solid foods yet, or will the wedding have a milk fountain?"



