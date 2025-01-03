Bride’s Sister-in-Law Drops Out of Wedding Party Because She Refuses to Cover Up Her Tattoos

“I just think it's for the best,” wrote the 25-year-old bridesmaid in a Reddit post

A bride’s sister-in-law was put in an uncomfortable position after the bride insisted that the woman cover her tattoos with foundation — and she ultimately refused.

In a Reddit post, the 25-year-old original poster (OP) wrote that she was asked to be a bridesmaid for her husband’s 31-year-old sister, who she said has the tendency to be a “control freak” and set "unrealistic" expectations.

According to the OP, the bride decided on a bridesmaid dress with three of her closest friends without consulting the rest of the bridal party — the OP included. The selection: a one-shoulder, floor-length gown with a slit that exposed the upper thigh, which the OP said “was pushing my personal comfort level.”

“I dress pretty modestly, especially at church since it's a church wedding,” she wrote. “I didn't wanna make a big deal over it because they had already decided on it together.”

She decided to keep the concern to herself, she said, though she wished more than three people had been consulted about the dress choice.

“Even though the dress wasn’t within my modesty standards, I still decided to go along with it because I didn't want drama and just wanted to make her happy,” wrote the OP, noting that she planned to change during the reception alongside several other bridesmaids, which the bride had indicated she was fine with. “I thought things were gonna be okay.”

But then the bride approached the OP with another request: Cover her tattoos — which she has on her wrists, shoulders, and back — so that they wouldn’t appear in her wedding photos. The OP noted that her tattoos would be “very noticeable” with the dress the bride had selected.

“I was annoyed, but since I already paid for the dress, l asked if I could wear a shawl, and she said no because she didn't want me to stand out from the rest of the group,” wrote the OP. The bride instead suggested that the OP cover the tattoos with a special foundation — which the OP added was roughly $50 a bottle.

“I'm not gonna spend that much on a foundation I'm not gonna use again. Plus, there's a chance it will get on my dress and make a mess,” wrote the OP. “If she had a problem, why pick something without sleeves or ask me to be a bridesmaid if she was gonna be adamant about the style knowing she didn't want my tattoos being visible?”

The OP said she ended the conversation with her sister-in-law by telling her that, if her tattoos would be an issue for her, she should just pick someone else to be in her bridal party. “I feel bad for dropping but her wedding is not for 5 months, and I just think it's for the best if I'm no longer part of the bridal party,” she wrote.

She then concluded her post by asking the comments section whether they thought she was at fault for her response — and Redditors jumped to her defense.

“While some brides are gonna want tats covered — and some bridesmaids cool with it — it is never okay to body shame,” another chimed in.

Another even joked: “Is it possible for you to drop out of being related to that self-centered mean girl?”

