Bride Tells 'Clingy' Friend Not to Book Same Flight as Her Honeymoon Trip — Now She's Upset

The bride wrote in a Reddit post that her friend decided to travel to Barcelona at the same time and has "joked before about tagging along to my honeymoon"

A soon-to-be bride planning a honeymoon in Barcelona is dealing with a friend who once "joked" about "tagging along" and now apparently wants to fly to the destination together.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A------?" forum on Sunday, Oct. 13, an anonymous user wrote that she "thought" she told her best friend about her plans to spend her honeymoon in Barcelona. Now, the friend is planning a trip to the same city, claiming she didn't know about the bride's honeymoon plans.

"My friend has joked before about tagging along to my honeymoon and [I ] feel [she] can be clingy at times, which has been noted and commented on by other friends," the bride wrote. "She made it clear that she didn't know about my plans but that she will go ahead with her plans."

As the bride explained, she would "prefer if this wasn't the case" and anticipates that the best friend "will want to spend some time" with her and her new husband in Spain.

"[I] can foresee her feeling offended if we don't," she wrote of meeting up during the honeymoon. "I suggested to my friend that if we are all going at the same time that my husband and I book different flights and expressed that I would not feel comfortable being on the exact same flights."

Still, the bride ended up getting a phone call from a mutual friend, who asked her what she did to "make my best friend upset."

"She was upset by the comment I made about feeling uncomfortable with taking the same flights and can't understand what about that makes me uncomfortable," she wrote in her post. "She says that I have made her feel as though she's done something wrong, hence why I'm avoiding being in the same airplane as her."

"This was really surprising to me, and now my best friend doesn't want to speak to me and my 2nd friend is seemingly on my best friend's side and says I should apologize," she added. "I feel so confused. I feel as though I am justified in wanting to take separate flights. I don't want to dismiss my friend's feelings but I'm struggling to understand her reaction."

After the woman asked fellow Reddit users if she was in the wrong for taking a firm stance on her honeymoon flight, most agreed that the friend was asking for too much. The most-upvoted response even suggested that the friend seemed "obsessed" with the soon-to-be bride.

The commenter argued that the friend was "manipulating you by weaponizing her emotions" and sounded as if she's been doing this for their "entire relationship."

"What you said to her was entirely reasonable — it's your honeymoon, of course you want some private time with your new spouse. It's not even about your friend, but she is making it all about her," they wrote. "Just remember that you can't control her responses to your boundaries, but you can control what happens when she crosses them (and how you interact with her while you set those boundaries)."

The commenter added that it if the bride expects the friend to be "attaching herself to you and your new spouse for at least a part of the trip," it might be "time to have a frank conversation with her about it."

"I can understand if you want to wait until after the wedding, but I would CERTAINLY rebook things, if not the flight, the entire trip, so that you can avoid her crashing your honeymoon," they concluded. "After that, I would consider cutting her off — this is majorly manipulative behavior on her part."

Another person noted that it was "ridiculous" that the bride-to-be "can't see that this was intentional" and that her friend "wasn't joking" about wanting to join the honeymoon.

"She fully planned this," they wrote. "She planned to spend the entire trip with you and is now sulking because you've told her that won't be happening. She is obsessed with you and is mad that you're 'being taken from her.' You need to put boundaries and space between you before she gets other bright ideas."

