Bride Tried to Book Romantic Winery for Her Wedding, Location Turned Out to Be A Swim with Dolphins Excursion Instead

“I lowkey want to book a dolphin swim here now — absolutely loved their reply 🤣but for everyone asking… no I still haven’t found a venue lol," she shared on TikTok

A bride looking for the perfect wedding location got a hilarious response from the venue after she reached out for a quote.

Georgia Clay went viral on TikTok after she shared a video responding to questions about how her “hunt for the perfect wedding” location was going alongside a photo of her ideal venue at Polperro Winery. With it, a screenshot of a message she received from what she thought was the company, but turned out instead to be Polperro Dolphin Swims.

In the email message, an employee with Polperro Dolphin Swims responded to the bride’s email request noting that they were a separate company from Polperro Winery, despite the two being located near each other in the “Mornington Peninsula.”

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Stock wedding image

The employee also appeared to joke that the winery “stole” their name and clarified for the bride that while they could take her for a “dolphin swim,” they were “not a wedding venue.” Clay wrote over the photo, “This is how [the search is] going 🫠🐬.”

Related: A Bride Wanted to Get Married at Her Childhood Home, Her Dad Works for a Year to Turn It Into Her 'Dream Wedding Venue' (Exclusive)

In her caption, she wrote, “I lowkey want to book a dolphin swim here now — absolutely loved their reply 🤣but for everyone asking… no I still haven’t found a venue lol.”

The video garnered nearly half a million views, over 43,000 comments and over 800 bookmarks on TikTok within about a month of it being posted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clay opened up to Newsweek about the blunder, sharing her reaction to the email from the dolphin swimming company, saying, "When I got the reply, I was on the bus on the way to work and I started laughing out loud.”

“It was so embarrassing!,” she added. “But I was like this is amazing!"

She told the outlet that she shared the news with her fiancé and her friends before she decided to share it online. She recalled thinking, "You know who would love this — my TikTok community!"

Related: Disney World Is Debuting a Brand New Epcot Wedding Venue for Private, After-Hours Ceremonies — See the Photo!

She noted that "seeing people in the comments saying it made their day or tagging their friends," made her smile as she wanted to "bring joy and positivity to my community's life.” She added, “I think this achieved that."

After the mixup, she said she contacted Polperro Winery — which she said was “up there” on the list of her and her fiancé’s top venues — on Instagram to let them know that the email link on their website led to Polperro Dolphin Swims. "They were super nice and thankful about it," she said.

She also shared that she was considering taking up Polperro Dolphin Swims on their dolphin-swimming offer, as "the team seems really nice, and I think it would be hilarious to make a follow-up video showing that we went there.”

"I think it would be super funny to include some pictures of us there on our wedding website or invitations," Clay told Newsweek.



Read the original article on People