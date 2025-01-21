Bride Upset That Groom's Siblings Didn't Give Gifts Despite Getting 'Free Trips' to Couple's Destination Wedding

“This is not some family tradition of not giving gifts,” the bride wrote on Reddit

A bride is not happy with her siblings-in-law after they failed to give gifts on her wedding day.

In a post on Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" forum, the bride shared that the groom’s four siblings showed up empty-handed at the destination wedding after the couple covered their travel, hotel and other expenses for the trip.

The groom’s sister, 21, and three brothers, ages 23 to 29, “were asked not to do anything other than attend” the ceremony — leaving the couple upset they didn’t at least participate in the kind gesture of giving gifts.

“The 29-year-old was the best man, but he didn't do anything in terms of wedding planning or work at the event. He did not plan a bachelor party,” the bride wrote. “The only things asked of him were to walk down the aisle with my maid-of-honor and make a speech at the reception.”

According to the bride, the groom had asked for gifts beforehand. The eldest brother later “apologized” for not giving one, saying “he had been putting it off because wanted to get something good and didn't know what to get.”

“The groom gave him some ideas, including those at very low price in case money was tight,” the bride wrote. She shared that the best man instead offered up a greeting card “to the groom only” containing $300 in one-dollar bills “with the joke that he could spend it on strippers.”

Only one brother out of all four siblings technically provided the couple with a wedding gift — though it turned out not to be as genuine as they thought.

“The 23-year-old brother was the only one to give a gift — but also admitted that it was his girlfriend's idea and that she had bought it,” the post read. “No other sibling did anything.”

“This is not some family tradition of not giving gifts,” the bride clarified in the post, noting that the groom's parents gave gifts along with his aunt, who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.

The bride also revealed that her eldest brother-in-law later had a wedding registry when he got married and “shared it with his siblings,” adding to her annoyance over the situation.

“I'd just be grateful people traveled for my wedding, and that's that. Gifts are not a legal requirement,” one reader wrote in reaction in the comments section.

“No gifts should be expected ever, especially no gifts for destination weddings,” a second person added. “Traveling and spending precious off-work time on your party is enough.”



