Bride's Mom Takes Back Offer to Pay for Half of Wedding Dress Because Daughter Wants a Pink Gown Instead of White

"She said it would be childish and embarrassing of me to get married in a gown that color," the bride wrote on Reddit

A bride and her mom are disagreeing over her dream wedding dress vision.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A------?" forum, the 26-year-old bride explained that she is getting married in May and ever since she was a teenager, she has had her "heart set" on wearing a pink wedding dress on the big day.

"That color makes me feel the prettiest and (I believe) suits me more than white," she wrote. "My mom has known about this interest, but always thought it was one of those fancies which would 'go away' once I grew up and actually decided to get married."

Now that her wedding planning is officially underway, the bride confirmed her desire to wear a pink dress — sparking a "serious argument" with her mom. "She said it would be childish and embarrassing of me to get married in a gown that color and she doesn't want me to regret in the future looking back at my photos," the bride recalled.

"I argued that there was nothing embarrassing about wearing a color I like on MY special day," she continued. "I also said that regret could go either way and I could end up regretting NOT wearing pink in the future so I'd rather go with the decision that makes me happy right now."

Making matters worse, the bride's dad, who had not previously been vocal against the color choice, suddenly sided with her mom after she got upset. Since the argument, the mom has brought up the issue multiple times and has even informed her daughter that she will no longer honor her offer to pay for half of her wedding dress.

The bride has one ally in her brother, who generously offered to cover their mom's half of the dress and cautioned their parents that they might regret not supporting their daughter in her wish to wear pink.

But now, the bride is wavering on her own dress vision amid the family disagreement. "I am not sure anymore if I want the pink dress that badly just because I feel hurt the way my parents reacted to it and made such a big deal out of it," she wrote in her post, inviting fellow Redditors to weigh in on whether she should stick to her plan to wear pink despite "the drama" it's causing.

In the comments section, people sided with the bride, with many agreeing that her mom is overstepping and overreacting.

"Your mom is causing the drama, not you!! And your dad is adding fuel to the fire," one person wrote, reminding the bride, "It's YOUR wedding, not your mom's, not your dad's. It's YOURS."

Another commented, "Get the dress that makes you happiest — in whatever color you want," and added, "I hate gifts with strings attached. It’s just manipulative, not a real gift."



Others noted that pink dresses continues to grow in popularity with brides. One person, who described themselves as a bridal stylist, wrote, "Blush/rose/pink gowns are SUPER common nowadays. You’ll be able to walk into most bridal salons and have your pick of gowns in any shade you so desire."

Another Redditor even shared a little wedding history, pointing out that brides used to wear all sorts of colors on their wedding day until Queen Victoria popularized the idea of a white wedding gown when she married in 1840.

Quite a few commenters praised the bride's brother for supporting his sister and being a voice of reason. "Brother is the absolute OG here," someone wrote. "He knows his mom is being petty and creating drama, and he is stepping up to make sure his sister has the wedding dress she wants."



A second person commented, "Hats off for your brother. Ignore your mother and don't let her ruin your wishes on your special day. Accept your brother's help and you will actually have a sweeter memory from it."