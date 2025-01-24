Bride's Stepdad Offers to Pay for Her Wedding — But Only if He Can Walk Her Down the Aisle

The Reddit user revealed she's had an estranged relationship with her mother and stepfather over the years

A bride’s stepdad is ready to foot the bill for her wedding under one condition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, a user, 26, revealed that her stepfather offered to pay for the celebration if he could either walk her down the aisle or do the father-daughter dance.

The bride, who made it clear that her biological father would be taking on both duties at her wedding, told Reddit users that she hasn’t had a good relationship with her mother and stepdad since she was a child.

“We spent an equal amount of parenting time with our mom and our dad," she wrote. "There was no primary parent or one house we spent more time in, it was equal."

She added, “Our mom and stepdad expected us to consider our stepdad our new dad. There was some pressure to call him dad or something fatherly. We resisted.”

Meanwhile, the bride went on to explain that although she’s kept minimal contact with her mother and stepfather, she’s considering following her brother’s steps by having no communication with them at all.

“I never went as no contact as my brother but low contact fits better,” she wrote. “I had intended to invite them to the wedding and it was mostly because a small part of me feels bad about my mom losing both kids. But now I'm questioning that because of the issue of the father of the bride duties.”

She continued: “My stepdad wanted to walk me down the aisle or do the father-daughter dance. I told him I was doing both with dad, alone. He offered to pay for the wedding if I'd let him do it. I said no and he bargained for just one of them and he'd still pay. I said no."

The stepdaughter went on to reveal that her mother messaged her to say she wasn’t showing her stepdad respect and that she “could've had a much worse stepdad and I never fully appreciated what a great man he is and all the effort he put into trying to be our dad.”

Explaining that it ended up in “a fight because I told her they went about it wrong,” the user asked readers, “Should I go no contact now and be done like my brother?”

Many readers appeared to be on the bride’s side in the comment section.

“You were gracious enough to give them an inch and they try to take a mile! I would rescind their invitation. Also I imagine bro wouldn't be happy to see step-dad at your wedding,” one person commented.

A second added, “Your mom is the real villain here,” and a third wrote: “Why either would think you would let your stepdad walk you down the aisle is beyond me.”

