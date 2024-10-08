Bridesmaid 'Uninvited' to Close Friend's Wedding After Refusing to Spend $130 on Her Bouquet

The bridesmaid detailed the wedding drama on Reddit on Monday, Oct. 7, after having her wedding invite taken back

A bridesmaid is telling her story after being “uninvited” to her friend’s wedding.

On Monday, Oct. 7, a user on Reddit — who goes by the name of Dramatic_life10 — wrote a lengthy post about having her wedding invite taken back after refusing to pay $130 for a bouquet.

“I was a part of one of my close friends bridal parties, she’s always struggled financially a little bit and now she’s getting married,” the bridesmaid began.

She added, “She asked if us bridesmaids could pay for the dresses, we said ‘yes.’ Then she asked if we could pay for our own bouquets, I said ‘of course’ to help her out, later to find out that the bouquets were going to be more expensive than the dress at $130 each!!”

“She chose the most expensive bouquets and I’ve offered to even make all of them myself but she’s refused because these are the ones she wants,” the Reddit user continued. “I’m the youngest bridesmaid, only in my early 20s.”

She went on to say that “some of the other girls were not too happy about it but I was the only one who said something to the bride.”

“I was polite and just tried to let her know that I have other financial commitments and spending $130 on flowers that will be thrown away after the wedding seems a little steep,” the person wrote. “She’s now removed me as a bridesmaid, I’m not sure what to do, AITA?”

Following the post, many readers left comments of disapproval of the bride’s actions towards her bridesmaid.

“Be glad & relieved you don't have to pay anything now/jeopardize your finances for a selfish entitled A H,” one person wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “It is NOT normal to expect bridesmaids to pay for their bouquets and if the bride can’t afford her vision she either needs to change her vision or consider alternative routes like artificial flowers.”

The bridesmaid then thanked users for “clarifying what I was doubting myself for!”

“And also, for everyone saying to go as a guest, the bride said to me that I could attend the ‘after party’ if I wanted to,” she added. "I have been uninvited from the whole wedding."



