At The BRIT Awards, Dua Lipa, Maya Jama And Raye Proove The Power Of A Great Black Dress

Jim Dyson

The BRIT Awards' sartorial legacy is one of experimentation, ostentation and sheer ol' British quirk, with even overseas visitors taking on a touch of UK sensibility when it comes to their looks for the annual occasion. It's Ginger Spice in a Union Jack dress and Rihanna in a neon triptych of Christian Dior Couture, Harry Styles with a huge corsage or handbag and Lady Gaga in a gargantuan tiered white dress and matching lace headpiece.



Yet at the 2024 ceremony another story played out. Here, in place of the bright and bold, the novelty and the jaunty, musicians and their contemporaries opted for something sleeker as the black dress emerged as the night's trending style.

Consider Dua Lipa. While taking home the award for Best Pop Act on the night, she moved away from the scene-stealing Vivienne Westwood and humungous Giambattista Valli of BRITs-past to choose a sleek custom black leather Versace look in contrast. The dress was not only more pared back in its palette but also in silhouette, by having a mermaid fit and a deep V-neckline while a folded bustline detail inspired by the brand's rich archive brought visual intrigue. It was a sleek move from Lipa, hinting at a knowing less-is-more consideration.

Host on the night, Maya Jama's custom Harris Reed followed in similar vein. Though the style was voluminous through the skirt and with sheer side panels, it still felt restraint in its elegant execution, owing in parts to Jama choosing to pair it with glowing, fresh-faced beauty and a relaxed blow dry. No jewellery, besides a simple pair of earrings. Kylie Minogue also got the all-black memo choosing a ruffle-skirted style by Alexandre Vauthier.

The BRIT Awards 2024 belonged to one artist, Raye, who took home a record-breaking six awards also wearing a black gown. Her custom Fendi look came with a form-fit silhouette and bardot neckline to confirm it as being the evening's style greatest takeaway. Entirely embellished, the dress was a look to red-carpet dressing of the past with a strong feeling of enduring elegance. Like her peers, Raye opted to leave the diamonds at home and instead keep things simple.

Karwai Tang

On first glance, a red carpet dominated by black dresses might not be the most exciting to look at (or read upon) but each of these dresses proved otherwise. These outfits didn't need to shock or stun as when worn by this cohort of women they allowed the wearer to shine through, proving the true lasting power of a really great black dress.

