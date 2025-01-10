Brits prioritising AI, luxe holidays and ticking off new destinations in 2025

Brits are turning to low-cost luxe, AI-itinerary planning and holiday hopping as they look to make their travel plans in 2025.

A new nationwide report compiled by airline easyJet reveals that our travel desires are changing, with many people looking further afield for their summer holidays.

Holidays are more important than ever for us: 96 per cent of Brits say that holidays are now an essential spend in their annual budget, with 35 per cent of holidaymakers planning on spending more on a trip overseas this year.

On average, Brits will be heading off on three holidays this year, and will spend around £3,000 on their main holiday. They’ll also be set to visit an average of two new countries. Indeed four in five Brits (or 82 per cent) say they want to expand their horizons this coming year, as ‘travel hopping’ and ticking off countries for bragging rights becomes more important: over half (53 per cent) of Gen Z and Millennials will always visit a new country when they go on holiday, compared with 17 per cent of Boomers.

(Credit Radik Sitdikov via Unsplash)

More of us are also looking to places like Montenegro, Cape Verde and Slovenia for a travel hit this year, while 63 per cent were on swapping a traditional destination for something a bit further away like Egypt, Tunisia or Turkey – mainly thanks to their fantastic value.

Some of the other trends to emerge as 2025 gets underway are ‘low cost luxe’, where travellers swap out three-star resorts in Europe for better value, five-star ones further afield in places like Turkey. Multi-generation holidays are also a key trend: 97 per cent of parents want to continue travelling with their kids after they’ve left, and 30 per cent of families are planning multi-generational holidays together this year.

In keeping with the desire to visit more countries, there’s also been a rise in ‘holiday hopping’. This involves travelling into one city and flying out of another, to see as much of an area as possible: for instance, flying into Rome and out of Pisa.

62 per cent of Brits said they were keen on doing this, but arguably the most intriguing trend was the rise of people interested in using AI to plan their itineraries. 41 per cent of people said they were hoping to use it to cut down on research time.

(Origlia/Getty Images)

The report itself was compiled by a panel of travel experts and surveyed around 2,000 British holidaymakers on where they would be travelling, how they would be booking and what types of holidays they were looking for.

“It’s clear that holidays and travel are now a non-negotiable for many households and discovering new and exciting places is firmly on the horizon for 2025,” Holly Rubenstein, who co-authored the report – and runs hit podcast The Travel Diaries – said.

“Holidaymakers are determined to see more, experience more and share more – not just on their social media feeds - but together in real life. Every day of annual leave is being used creatively to maximise the time that can be spent exploring and relaxing”.

easyJet, who compiled the report, is one of the UK’s biggest airlines. With over 1000 routes available to travel across 35 countries, over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.