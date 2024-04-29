Brock Collection's Laura Vassar designs second collection for Reformation

Brock Collection is pure romance. The New York Fashion Week label – which has become a favourite with the likes of Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Olsen and the Duchess of Sussex – is known for its floral, feminine and ethereal designs, but that is not what inspired co-founder Laura Vassar’s latest project. The designer has teamed up with Reformation on a second capsule of elevated wardrobe essentials, entitled ‘The Collection’.

“At Brock, my mindset is all about bringing old world romanticism to life,” Vasser told us of the first collection, which launched last June and was such a hit, they have come back for a second. “The Lens of ‘The Collection’ is more a more modern and everyday approach to luxury, but with the same obsession of creating a perfect fit that makes the wearer feel sexy, beautiful and confident.”

Reformation

SHOP THE COLLECTION

‘The Collection’ is designed to elevate the everyday wardrobe – these are staples that are made to be worn for years. “We wanted it to be beautiful, sexy in a subtle way, sustainable and luxurious, yet still versatile and attainable.”

The pieces sit at a higher price point than Reformation’s main line, and are aimed at a slightly different market, but with the same core values as the Reformation customer, says CEO Hali Borenstein. “They’re looking for sustainability, quality and versatility in their wardrobe, but at a luxury price point.”

The pieces in the collection – which includes slinky silk frocks, staple summer dresses and flattering separates – sits at around £300 for a top and up to £950 for a gown. These are elevated, beautiful pieces that are also functional – they are designed to be worn and loved for life, and have been created with premium materials, including handpicked deadstock, luxe silks, and a new crinkle silk.

Reformation

“We focussed on clean lines and silhouettes that will stand the test of time,” Vassar says. “Because everything is so tailored and refined, every detail matters that much more. We were absolutely obsessive when it came to fitting and finalising each piece so that it was perfectly tailored to flatter and celebrate the figure and make the wearer feel confident and beautiful.”



Designing with a sustainable mindset is something which is clearly very important to Vassar, who believes that being a an eco-friendly consumer is all about having a purposeful attitude, and it certainly doesn’t mean that you can’t still have fun with fashion.

“From a sustainability perspective, it’s so critical that the clothing we purchase is wearable long-term. It’s about finding that balance of being just special enough but still accessible for everyday life, so it sees the use it deserves. It’s all about being intentional, buying only what you truly love and need.”

Vassar’s collection with Reformation is available to shop now.

You Might Also Like