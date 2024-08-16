Bruce Lee's Martial Arts Kit Heading To Auction

A collection of martial arts legend Bruce Lee's most famous weapons and props is heading to auction. Julien's Auctions' Legends in Motion auction is set to take place live on 28 September, at the Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong, as well as online at juliensauctions.com. At the heart of the auction is a remarkable collection of memorabilia from the life and career of Lee, the legendary Hong Kong-American martial artist and global icon.For the first time in over 50 years, 40 items from Lee's life and film career will be on display, offering fans a unique opportunity to own a piece of history. The auction will feature 89 items, including three pairs of Lee's personal nunchaku, Kung Fu jackets, and other cherished possessions. Other standout items include the coolie shirts worn by Lee in The Big Boss, combat gloves and trunks from Enter the Dragon, and Lee's personal Kung Fu dress jackets. Fans can also bid on rare artifacts such as Lee's chromed steel butterfly swords, an Everlast sparring head guard, and a hand-initialed MacGregor boxing gloves .