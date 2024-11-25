We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Bundle up for less with The North Face Black Friday sale — save up to 30%
Baby, it's cold outside: Snag jackets, hoodies, boots and more with Black Friday deals from the fan-favorite outfitter.
If cold weather and freezing temps haven't already found you, chances are good that they're right around the corner. On the bright side, you can hunker down with Black Friday savings, get ready for the season and save yourself some cash. While Christmas decor, stylish accessories and kitchen must-haves are already on sale, you don't want to miss The North Face's Black Friday sale — especially if you plan on getting some fresh air this winter.
While Black Friday is technically a few days away, The North Face is already offering a sweet 30% off select styles including its bestselling Thermoball jackets. We've scoured the brand's sale, and it's seriously packed with steep discounts that are worth snagging today. And since styles for women, men and kids are included in the sale, you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop.
Check out these waterproof leather boots, almost $50 off, and this versatile thermal zip-up that's more than $30 off. And how could we forget this cozy insulated coat that's nearly $70 off or this warm parka that's marked down by $75? Let's just say that these deals are enough to get me to add a few items to my shopping cart — and as a pro shopper, I'm not easily impressed. Keep scrolling to shop The North Face's early Black Friday deals worth snagging right now.
Women's ThermoBall Jacket 2.0$161$230Save $69
Men's DotKnit Thermal Full-Zip Hoodie$77$110Save $33
Borealis Mini Backpack$41$59Save $18
Women's Back-To-Berkeley IV Leather Waterproof Boots$111$159Save $48
Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt$63$90Save $27
Best The North Face Black Friday deals
This quilted jacket is packed with special insulation that will keep you warm even if it gets wet. This style is ideal for those looking for a cozy jacket that isn't too bulky — the slim fit is wildly flattering.
Plus, this jacket can fold into itself and be stowed in its own chest pocket, making it a dream to travel with. Snag it while it's 30% off (the men's version is on sale too).
This practical hoodie is on sale in three colors including gorgeous Midnight Petrol (shown) and is a great winter workout companion — the textured material wicks away moisture, and the style has underarm gussets that make it easy to move in.
This jacket is light enough to wear on its own during brisk days or layer under heavier coats when temperatures plummet. Snag it while it's under $80 — the women's version is also on sale.
Marked down in three hues, this compact backpack is a practical holiday gift for a loved one — or yourself (you've been good, right?).
This petite pack can hold a surprising amount of stuff and has room for two water bottles, a book and your beanie. Inside, it even has a padded tablet sleeve. Did we mention that more than 500 reviewers have given it a five-star rating?
Who says winter boots can't be cute? (Certainly not us — we've rounded up the best hiking boots, and they're as pretty as they are practical.) These waterproof leather beauties promise to keep your feet warm and dry, while the rubber sole will keep you confident and steady on all terrain.
We love the contrasting laces and ribbed leather collar too. Winter boots don't get much better than this for just over $100.
Shop the men's version, also on sale.
What's winter without a trusty flannel shirt? This 100% organic cotton style is totally classic. It features adjustable button cuffs, two button chest pockets and enough weight to keep you toasty when the wind kicks up.
This flannel is on sale for $63 in four colors, but we're partial to this festive, traditional red.
