Burger King Has Free Burgers Every Friday in July Plus More Deals Throughout the Month

Rewards members can grab a free cheeseburger, hamburger, rodeo burger and Whopper Jr. every week

Burger King Burger King has free burgers every week in July

Burger King is celebrating all the food holidays in July.

The fast food chain has free burgers, French fries, soft serve ice cream and more throughout July for rewards members.

In honor of National Grilling Month, customers can swing by any location nationwide to kick off each weekend with a free burger. Each Friday brings a different flame-grilled burger: cheeseburgers on July 5, hamburgers on July 12, rodeo burgers on July 19, and Whopper Jrs. on July 26. All it takes is a purchase of at least $1 to score the free burgers.

Burger King Burger King's Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich is free on National Fried Chicken Day

The first weekend of July has a food holiday deserving of a deal: National Fried Chicken Day. With a $5 purchase, rewards members can get a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich on Saturday, July 6.

When picking up the free hamburger on July 12, customers can also grab free fries in any size in celebration of National French Fry Day.

Sunday, July 21, is National Ice Cream Day so Burger King is giving fans a sweet treat. Rewards members can get a free soft-serve ice cream with any $1 purchase on the national holiday.

Business Wire Krispy Kreme is handing out free Kit Kat donuts on July 2

Krispy Kreme is celebrating free-dom, too, for the whole month of July with free specialty donuts every Tuesday and free iced coffee every Friday.

On Tuesday, July 9, rewards members can choose from the Kit Kat collection, which was first introduced in April as a limited-time treat. The free donuts for the following Tuesdays, July 15, 22 and 29, will remain a mystery until they are sporadically announced on Krispy Kreme’s social media pages.

The Friday free iced coffee deal is good for any size coffee on July 5, 12, 19 and 26.

