Burger King is offering free Whoopers through a buy one, get one deal for Mother's Day

Burger King is offering customers a buy one, get one deal on Whoppers on May 12 in honor of Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is this Sunday and Burger King is offering a deal to help make moms feel like burger queens.

The fast food burger chain is offering members of the brand's free loyalty program, Royal Perks, a buy one, get one offer on Whoppers all day long on Sunday, May 12, according to a news release. The deal is available exclusively on the app or online.

If you are not a Royal Perks member, new members can sign up and join by downloading the BK App or visiting bk.com/royalperks.

According to Burger King's website, the Whopper features a ¼ pound beef patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. The burger, combined with a medium side and drink, is between 1,030 and 1,815 calories.

Burger King introduces new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage

The burger chain announced last month a new beverage would be making its way to menus nationwide starting April 11.

The Frozen Cotton Candy beverage, available nationwide while supplies last, "offers a delicious balance of blue raspberry and cotton candy flavor," according to a news release from Burger King. The company also said customers could elevate their Frozen Cotton Candy experience by adding a new cold foam topping for an additional charge.

“After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season with our new, refreshingly sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offerings,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America, in the news release last month.

"And our innovative cold foam topper is just another way we’re bringing ‘Have It Your Way’ to life, giving Guests the option to add another layer of flavor to their frozen beverages,” O'Toole added.

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or learn more about the beverage, customers can visit www.bk.com.

