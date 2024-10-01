From Burgundy To Black Cherry, Take These Autumn Nail Ideas To Your Next Manicure

This season, autumn nail trends are high on the manicure agenda, marking the long awaited return of oxblood reds, midnight blues, tortoiseshell nails and fall-favourite jet black. But it's also giving rise to a new raft of nail art inspiration, from jewel tones and chrome brown nails, to the sea of highly wearable 'black cherry' and burgundy tones taking over on TikTok

The latter is a trend that leading nail tech Iram Shelton is seeing more and more of lately. 'Burgundy nails are a classic and I think there’s been a huge interest in these colours after they’ve gone viral on social media,' she says. In fact, reds as a whole are big news this season, according to Shelton. 'Some of my most requested shades have been Malaga Wine, Chick Flick Cherry, Black Onyx, Lincoln Park After Dark and Black Cherry Chutney.'

Expect to see deep jewel tones too, says the expert. 'They make a statement without all the fuss of nail art specifically on shorter nails.' Another popular monotone mani is the espresso manicure, the nail industry's answer to the viral latte make-up trend, as illustrated by none other than Hailey Bieber. Shelton also predicts that simple nudes and barely-there manicures aren't going anywhere, either. 'I think less is more and that is what "quiet luxury" is about.'

Whether you want to keep things pared back with a fresh slick of polish or embrace the darker tones synonymous with the colder months, discover an assemblage of nail trends for autumn, below.

The best autumn nail ideas for 2024

