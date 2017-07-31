The First Time Busy Philipps Met Matthew McConaughey, He Thought Her Name Was 'Whimsy'

Busy Philipps knows that the most important trait to master in life is a sense of humor – especially when one of the hottest movie stars, like Matthew McConaughey, masterfully messes up your name.

While filling in for host Kelly Ripa on Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Busy chatted with the handsome actor about his new film The Dark Tower. The two bonded over shared parenting strategies and posed for a selfie together at the end of taping. But there was one memory that the blond beauty didn’t dare

bring up – the time Matthew called her by the wrong name.

It was an alright morning #matthewmcconaughey

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:37am PDT



The former Freaks and Geeks star met Matthew more than a decade ago at a pre-Oscars party for Brokeback Mountain. Busy, along with her husband Marc Silverstein, were on hand to support her BFF Michelle Williams, who starred in the flick alongside Heath Ledger. That’s when the hilarious mistake took place.



Busy posted a photo on Instagram to recall the moment to her followers, with the caption reading, “Matthew McConaughey came up to congratulate them and we were introduced. He talked with us for about 10 mins and when he left he said, ‘Heath, Michelle, congratulations and best of luck to you this weekend. Marc,

it was nice to meet you. WHIMSY, it was a pleasure!’ We obviously didn’t correct him cause who cares?! He’s Matthew McConaughey! He can call me whatever he wants!”



She went on

to share that Michelle sometimes still calls her Whimsy to this day. The

Dawson’s Creek co-stars are often seen hitting

the red carpet together, with

looks that both complement each other and hold their own individuality at the

same time.



Their deep bond

is Hollywood’s best example of #friendshipgoals. Showing up on each other’s

arms at this year’s Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Academy

Awards, Busy has confessed that their friendship began with cheap wine, but has continued well into both

of their successful careers. And, to top it all off, they take bathroom selfies

together, too.