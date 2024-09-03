You can buy Cher Horowitz's Jean Paul Gaultier yellow plaid skirt suit RN

When it comes to iconic film costumes, few can top Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid skirt suit. You know exactly what we're talking about here – the Jean Paul Gaultier blazer and coordinating mini skirt that featured in the 1995 film Clueless, worn by the teen titular character portrayed by Alicia Silverstone.

So iconic is the look, it has become a regular Halloween costume amongst the A-list with Kim Kardashian (alongside her daughter North West) recreating the 'fit last year. Similarly, Iggy Azalea donned the trademark checks for her ‘Fancy’ music video. And Alicia herself even recreated her most emblematic ensemble from the film for a Rakuten advert aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

While those wanting to pay homage to the movie have previously relied on look-a-like yellow plaid designs, a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, flagged that you can now buy Cher's very same Jean Paul Gaultier set.

they’re selling Cher's famous Jean Paul Gaultier plaid ensemble from ‘clueless’ on vestiaire!!! pic.twitter.com/iGB6TBaLDT — sam (@pinkmochhi) September 3, 2024

The vintage wool suit jacket and pleated skirt are currently for sale on resale site Vestiaire Collective. But it will cost you a pretty penny to add to your wardrobe, with the full set listed for over £7,000.

Fellow film fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing, “the fact that this is just sitting in someone’s closet rn is insane to me” and a second adding, “Oh to be rich rich rn…”.

However, there does seem to be some debate about the claim it's the same set as that worn in the film as Cluess costume designer, Mona May, previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that Cher's yellow plaid look was courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana.

“It was so important to choose the first look,” May said. “It’s like taking the uniform and twisting it. What would Cher do with a Catholic school girl uniform? Take it to another level: Let’s make it a Dolce & Gabbana yellow suit with over-the-knee stockings and matching Mary Janes and the furry backpack and, of course, beautiful hair.”

Hmm... jury's still out on this one but there's no denying the similarity of the Jean Pual Gaultier Junior design.

