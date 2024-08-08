Cadbury's build-your-own chocolate house that sells out every Christmas is back
The sell-out build-your-own chocolate house is festive fun for all the family.
Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Some of you may think so, but those of us who shop for a living know that early preparation is key if you don't want to miss out on coveted festive products. For example, Cadbury's signature Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit (a build-your-own chocolate cottage), which originally launched in 2021 sells out year after year.
Promising "festive family fun", it comes complete with a set of easy-to-read instructions and a parade of great-tasting chocolate. And take it from me — someone who has actually built (and proceeded to eat) this thing — it's a very wholesome and fun afternoon adventure.
Get into the Christmas spirit with this build-your-own chocolate house kit, complete with nine types of Cadbury chocolate.
Making the perfect novelty gift, pick-me-up or family-friendly activity, it's available currently exclusively from Cadbury Gifts Direct for just £14, so we'd snap it up while you still can.
Why we rate it
Equally as fun as building a gingerbread house, but 1,000 times tastier, Cadbury's Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit comes with nine variations of chocolate, including household favourites like Dairy Milk, Flake, White Buttons and more
To assemble, it's as easy as melting some of the aforementioned chocolate and using it as the "glue" to build your little Christmas cottage.
Inside, there are simple instructions, but instructions don't always need to be followed. Run wild with your imagination and add your own spin.
As far as value for money is concerned, it's pretty good. You get nine different chocolate bars for £14, working out at just £1.55 per chocolate. They're all full-size, too.
What's included?
2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland Edition 100g
2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 180g
2 x Cadbury White Bag
2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 110g
1 x Cadbury Flake 32g
So, if you love a fun, festive-themed activity and have a sweet tooth, this kit is a no-brainer. We’d add it to your basket ASAP to avoid disappointment.
Shop now: Cadbury Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit | £14 from Cadbury Gifts Direct
The Dairy Milk Chocolate House comes as part of a wider range of Christmas products, alongside other build-your-own kits, gift bars, stocking boxes and more.
