Cadbury's build-your-own chocolate house that sells out every Christmas is back

The sell-out build-your-own chocolate house is festive fun for all the family.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Updated
(Cadbury Gifts Direct / Yahoo Life UK)
Nothing screams Christmas like heaps upon heaps of chocolate. (Cadbury Gifts Direct / Yahoo Life UK)

Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Some of you may think so, but those of us who shop for a living know that early preparation is key if you don't want to miss out on coveted festive products. For example, Cadbury's signature Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit (a build-your-own chocolate cottage), which originally launched in 2021 sells out year after year.

Quick Overview

Promising "festive family fun", it comes complete with a set of easy-to-read instructions and a parade of great-tasting chocolate. And take it from me — someone who has actually built (and proceeded to eat) this thing — it's a very wholesome and fun afternoon adventure.

Cadbury Gifts Direct

Cadbury Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit

Get into the Christmas spirit with this build-your-own chocolate house kit, complete with nine types of Cadbury chocolate. 

£14 at Cadbury Gifts Direct

Making the perfect novelty gift, pick-me-up or family-friendly activity, it's available currently exclusively from Cadbury Gifts Direct for just £14, so we'd snap it up while you still can.

Equally as fun as building a gingerbread house, but 1,000 times tastier, Cadbury's Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit comes with nine variations of chocolate, including household favourites like Dairy Milk, Flake, White Buttons and more

To assemble, it's as easy as melting some of the aforementioned chocolate and using it as the "glue" to build your little Christmas cottage.

(Cadbury Gifts Direct)
Get the whole family together to make this chocolate house. (Cadbury Gifts Direct)

Inside, there are simple instructions, but instructions don't always need to be followed. Run wild with your imagination and add your own spin.

As far as value for money is concerned, it's pretty good. You get nine different chocolate bars for £14, working out at just £1.55 per chocolate. They're all full-size, too.

  • 2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland Edition 100g

  • 2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 180g

  • 2 x Cadbury White Bag

  • 2 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 110g

  • 1 x Cadbury Flake 32g

So, if you love a fun, festive-themed activity and have a sweet tooth, this kit is a no-brainer. We’d add it to your basket ASAP to avoid disappointment.

Shop now: Cadbury Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate House Kit | £14 from Cadbury Gifts Direct

The Dairy Milk Chocolate House comes as part of a wider range of Christmas products, alongside other build-your-own kits, gift bars, stocking boxes and more.

Cadbury Gifts Direct

Cadbury Santa's Chocolate Sleigh Build Your Own Kit

Build your chocolate house a sleigh to match with this build-your-own kit complete with six variations of chocolate favourites. 

£14 at Cadbury Gifts Direct
Cadbury Gifts Direct

Cadbury Dairy Milk Merry Christmas Gift Chocolate Bar 850g

Bring a smile to someone's face with this giant chocolate bar, presented in Cadbury's signature festive packaging. 

£13 at Cadbury Gifts Direct
Cadbury Gifts Direct

Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 170g

Have stockings covered for all the kids this year with a tasty chocolate selection box filled with six full-sized bars. 

£4 at Cadbury Gifts Direct
Cadbury Gifts Direct

Cadbury Christmas Chocolate Sharing Basket

Treat the whole family to this epic chocolate hamper, bursting with Cadbury Christmas chocolate. 

£35 at Cadbury Gifts Direct
