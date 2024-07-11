Cafeina 2.0? Wynwood pioneer opens new cocktail lounge in a changed Miami neighborhood

When Yvette Naranjo opened Cafeina in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2010, she was truly a pioneer. The bar and lounge on 23rd Street stood alone, the first of its kind in the neighborhood, with a barely-lit interior, an outdoor patio and — like most spots in the emerging neighborhood — an art gallery.

Oh, how things have changed. Eventually a home to more galleries, craft beer breweries and a few bold and hearty restaurants like Joey’s and R House, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, Wynwood is something else entirely now. It has lured upscale restaurants, condos, retail development.

And Naranjo, who famously had the first liquor license in Wynwood and used part of her flooring warehouse for the Cafeina space, is back with a new bar and lounge for late night gatherings.

Designed in collaboration with interior designer Natasha Tellini Vontobel, Selvatico is located at 299 NW 23rd St. (two numbers off Cafeina’s original address of 297 NW 23rd St.)

Entrepreneur Ivette Naranjo, the force behind Wynwood’s first lounge Cafeina, is opening a new lounge in the neighborhood.

The concept is that it’s a sanctuary with greenery and a jungle vibe, away from the urban buzz (this time around, the streets outside are busy and full of sweaty people looking for a cocktail, not empty).

There’s an indoor space and an outdoor space for guests to sample the cocktail menu, which not surprisingly often play off the jungle theme. Tango with the Tiger blends anejo tequila, Licor 43, egg white, blackberry syrup and Pomelo with pear juice.

Disco balls are part of the decor at Selvatico lounge and bar in Wynwood.

The Basil Bunny is another offering (and yes, we know there are no bunnies in the jungle), with cachaca, lychee, basil leaves and lime juice, served with a sugar rim, while the Tamandua features Zacapa rum, pistachio monin, mint leaves and lime.

Will Selvatico become the new Cafeina? Hard to say.

Topping the original Cafeina might be difficult. Cafeina earned a proclamation from City Commissioner Michael Gongora for being a pioneer in Wynwood as a “SoHo reincarnation” and hosted a People magazine party in 2011 in honor of Ricky Martin. But times have changed, and there are more options.

The bar at Selvatico in Wynwood.

Selvatico Wynwood

Where: 299 NW 23rd St., Miami

Opening: July 13

Hours: 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday-Saturday; 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday

More information and reservations: events@selvatico.com or 305-400-2080