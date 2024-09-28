Camila Cabello Resurrects The 'Wet-Look Bob' Hair Trend At Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello's new 'Birkin bob' haircut has been the recent talk of the town – and we're not one bit surprised considering how much of a major transformation it was, going from hip-skimming lengths to a shorter chest-grazing style. And now, keeping her name in everyone's mouths, she's only gone and styled said 'do in a fresh-out-the-shower wet look. Caution: Slippery when wet, as Chris Appleton puts it.

Well-known celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton – whose clientele also includes the entire Kardashian clan, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, to name a few – took to Instagram to share a photo of Cam sporting the wet look bob in question. 'Slippery when wet 💦 @camila_cabello Had a fresh cut for Paris FW,' he wrote in the caption of his post.

This drenched-illusion (but not sopping wet) hairstyle was created for the 'GODSPEED' singer's attendance at the Rabanne RTW Spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

And not only that but as shown with the above comparison, to accompany the wet style, Chris has cut a few more inches off of Camila's bob, making for an even shorter shoulder-length look. The Hollywood elites are never ones to do a look by halves – and we love to see it!

Want to recreate the gorgeous wet-look hairstyle at home? Well, back in 2022, Chris himself shared that for the OG style, his secret is the Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish. Haircare innovation at its finest!

BRB while we stock up on the high-shine hair serum before it sells out... *Adds six to online shopping basket*

