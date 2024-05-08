Camper's Cult-Loved Kobarah Returns in New Colorways

Camper's sandal of the summer, the beloved Kobarah, is officially back with a slew of new season colorways and prints. Featuring in a dedicated campaign, captured by Spanish-born photographer Kito Muñoz, the new Kobarahs appear in a special flecked edition alongside new hues of red, yellow, pink and blue.

The campaign, titled "Kobarah: True Love," spotlights a group of young, street-cat models captured in an intimate setting, showcasing a joyful, free-spirited community bonded by a night of partying and dancing away. Styled by Paris-based stylist Ally Macrae, the new campaign aims to showcase a documentary-style vibe, depicting the real lives of Kobarah wearers from all over the world.

Alongside the new hues, the Kobarah is also introduced in a flat silhouette this season, arriving in green, yellow and black colorways alongside speckled blue and pink, green and white and blue and green iterations.

Take a look at the campaign above and head to Camper's website to shop the new-season Kobarahs.

