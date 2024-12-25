Can dogs eat turkey? Why you should never feed your pets turkey bones, chocolates & other holiday foods — plus best festive treats that are OK

From turkey bones to potatoes, these are the foods to be mindful of this holiday season for your dogs and cats.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

You might be tempted to feed your furry pets a sample of your holiday feast. Although some foods are fine for animals to eat every once in a while, there are others you want to avoid giving your dogs and cats to try. (Photo via Getty Images)

The holiday season is an exciting time to enjoy sumptuous meals with your loved ones — and that oftentimes includes your pets. Plus, if your family is already gathered around the dinner table scarfing down a delicious feast, what's the harm in giving your furry friend a little taste of the festive cheer?

The fact is, there are many foods that can present health problems with your pets. Giving your furry loved ones certain foods may put them at risk of severe illnesses you can otherwise avoid. Before sharing your food with your pets, make sure you know which foods are safe for them and which ones aren't.

Worst holiday foods to share with pets

There might be some foods around the holidays that we've all heard you shouldn't feed your beloved dog or cat. But do you know exactly why? Plus, there may be a few foods that might seem OK for your pets to get their paws on, but they could actually be dangerous to their health. It's best to avoid giving your furry friends the following foods to have a safe and healthy holiday season.

Chicken or turkey bones

Christmas feasts are often centred around a beautiful turkey or roasted chicken, and while bones might be a favourite treat amongst many dogs, it's best to keep them away from your pets. Poultry bones can break easily during the cooking process. While humans usually know to eat around bones, pets do not.

The bones can cause internal punctures when your pet accidentally swallows the cracked and splintered parts. Other possible risks of giving your dog poultry bones include choking, gastrointestinal obstruction and vomiting. Never share cooked bones, and clear your table to avoid any overeager pets from grabbing them.

Slices of meat might be OK for pets to eat during the holidays, but avoid giving your furry friends bones and fatty skin. (Photo via Getty Images)

Potatoes

Unlike some fruits and vegetables, potatoes aren't categorically toxic to pets. They can offer certain nutrients like vitamin C and iron that are necessary in a pet's diet. However, if not served properly or if your pet eats too much, it can cause adverse health effects.

For one, you should never feed your pet raw potatoes, since they contain a toxic substance called solanine. Moreover, potatoes loaded with added ingredients like butter and salt are not healthy for your pet.

If you do decide to give your pet a baked or boiled potato, consider it as a treat. That means giving them small portions, and not all the time.

Turkey skin

Can dogs eat turkey? It depends. Pets can be fed turkey meat in moderation, but it's best to avoid offering turkey skin due to its high-fat content. Sometimes, pets might experience pancreatitis symptoms — like abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and fever — if they eat too much of it. Contact your vet immediately if you notice a combination of these symptoms.

Most of us know chocolate isn't safe for pets to eat, but do you know why? It's because a caffeine-like substance in cocoa can be dangerous to their health. (Photo via Getty Images)

Alcohol

You might think a few licks of a eggnog won't do any harm, but the safety issue with pets and alcohol lies in the amount they drink. Signs of alcohol toxicity in your pet include slower breathing, low body temperature, low blood pressure, weakness and vomiting.

Moreover, you want to remember that alcohol isn't restricted to drinks only. Many festive pastries may contain alcohol, and raw bread dough containing yeast has an alcohol content, too. Keep these products out of reach from pets, especially those who like exploring on their own.

Certain vegetables and fruits

Onions and garlic make great seasonings for your festive foods, but they're not suitable for your pets. Whether raw, cooked or in a powder, both vegetables can cause anemia — a deficiency of red blood cells.

You'll also want to keep your pets away from avocados. This fruit contains persin, which can lead to diarrhea or even heart damage. Fruits like raisins and grapes are also no-gos, as the can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Many pet owners wouldn't even think about giving their pets a bit of alcohol to drink, but there are some food products you might not know contain alcohol. (Photo via Getty Images)

Some sugarless gums and candies

Products that contain xylitol, a naturally-occurring substance that's often used as a sugar substitute, can be poisonous to dogs. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs that consume xylitol could experience a life-threatening drop in blood sugar and liver failure.

Other foods that may contain xylitol include baked goods, peanut butter, toothpaste, mouthwash, breath mints and chewable or gummy vitamins,

Most nuts

Not all nuts are dangerous to your pet, but many nuts — such as almonds, pecans and walnuts — contain fats that can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. As the fat found in turkey skin can lead to pancreatitis, so can the fat found in these nuts. Additionally, macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs. If they ingest any, you may see weakness, depression, vomiting or tremors.

Chocolate

It's common for pet lovers to know that chocolate is one of the worst things you can give dogs and cats, but do you know why? Chocolate and cocoa contain theobromine, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

It's a chemical similar to caffeine that's highly toxic to these pets, since it stimulates the heart and dilates blood vessels. While humans can metabolize theobromine, dogs and cats can't do so efficiently.

Not all foods are bad for your pets to eat during the holidays. (Photo via Getty Images)

Holiday foods you can share with pets

Not all holiday foods are dangerous for your cozy companions! There are some festive treats you can share with your furry loved ones — without any of the dangerous health problems.

Meat

Giving a little slice of turkey, chicken or other meat from your holiday feast shouldn't harm your dog or cat — and they'll probably enjoy the treat. Still, ensure the portion you're sharing with your pet isn't full of seasoning or stuffing, as there could be onions, garlic and fat.

Moreover, think about the quantity you're feeding your pet. A smaller dog or cat won't, of course, eat as much as a human. So, think twice before overstuffing your furry friends!

Shrimp

Although shrimp isn't typically the star of many people's holiday feasts, these crustaceans can be nutritious treats to feed your pets. But with shrimp, you want to make sure you're fully cooking them before serving your pet, and remember to think about smaller portions. Raw shrimp can cause shellfish poisoning, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain.

Winter squash

Popular winter squashes like pumpkin or acorn squash can be healthy off-the-table options for your pets. These foods are rich in nutrients like calcium and potassium, and are these ingredients are often even found in dry pet food.

White meat, some vegetables like squash and even cooked eggs are fine treats for pets to eat. (Photo via Getty Images)

Plain vegetables

While some vegetables should never be fed to your pets, there are a few healthy options your dogs and cats can eat. These can include sweet potatoes, peas, green beans, cauliflower, carrots and celery. Just be sure these veggies aren't slathered in gravy, butter or anything else too fatty.

Eggs

Dogs can eat eggs! When cooked, eggs are high in protein and contains essential fatty acids and amino acids, making them a healthy choice for your dog. Raw eggs can carry Salmonella or E. coli bacteria, which can cause food poisoning, so it's advised to serve your dog scrambled or boiled eggs — best chopped up to prevent a choking hazard.

Baked bread

Baked bread is an excellent low-calorie filler for your dog. Just be sure there's nothing uncooked in your bread. Raw and uncooked foods can contain bacteria and parasites, which are usually killed in the cooking process.

Apples

If your pet loves naturally sweet foods, you may want to add apples to their diet. Apples benefit your pet's health, containing antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre, anti-inflammatory phytonutrients and water. First, prepare apples safely for your pet by removing the stem, core and all seeds. Then, peel the fruit, cut it into small chunks and serve it to your pet!

Vitamin C, fibre and other nutrients from apples can be beneficial to a pet's health. (Photo via Getty Images)

Blueberries

Blueberries can be an enjoyable, nutritious treat for your dog or cat. But like many of these other foods, moderation is key. These berries are a great source of minerals, antioxidants, fibre and are low in calories. Similar to all treats, your pet's diet should be 90 per cent made of proper food.

Melon

Again, melons like cantaloupe and watermelon can be good treats for your pets — but only in moderation. These fruits are packed with useful nutrients like fibre and vitamins, and they even offer a boost of hydration since they're about 90 per cent water.

But if you're serving your pet melons, watch out for potential hazards. It's a good idea to pick out seeds, which aren't toxic but could become choking hazards, as well as rinds, which could lead to an intestinal blockage.

Oranges

Pets are able to eat oranges, but only as a treat. These fruits should only be served in small quantities, like one or two segments a day. However, it's good to know oranges are full of vitamin C, which can boost your pet's immune system.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.