Can you do an 'eggbeater kick'? Juggle a soccer ball? Beginner-friendly ways to get into your favorite Olympic sports.

Wowed by Team USA water polo player Ashleigh Johnson? Here's what her training entails — and how we mere mortals can exercise like Olympians, too. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It’s week two of the Olympics, and we — health and wellness editors Rachel Grumman Bender, Lauren Tuck and Erin Donnelly — are back with another round of ways you can work out like an Olympian without, you know, putting yourself in physical peril or spending your entire week in the gym. (For fitness tips inspired by last week’s Olympic events in Paris, including reasons to hop on a rowing machine, try a box jump and increase your speed during your daily walk, click here.)

Ahead, see how you can incorporate moves from boxing, diving, steeplechase, volleyball and more into your regular exercise routine. It may not get you a gold medal, alas … but how about a gold star?

A bit more about us and what we’re loving this Olympics:

Erin Donnelly watched the women’s all-around finals twice in the same day — because seeing Simone and Suni medal never gets old. The rest of the week has been all about watching synchronized diving videos on repeat and Googling the heights of various international basketball players.

🥊 Boxing

Through Aug. 10

You’ve probably seen a boxing match … or, at the very least, one of the Rocky films. While some critics find the sport unnecessarily brutal and not worth the risk of injury, or worse, involved, as a form of exercise, it’s associated with a number of physical benefits. According to Healthline, these include improved heart health, balance, strength and blood pressure. Boxing training also often involves jumping rope and running — cue “Eye of the Tiger” — as cardio-intensive conditioning.

Try it: You probably don’t have to look too far to find a boxing gym in your area, but if actually getting in the ring feels too intimidating, consider searching Facebook Marketplace for boxing gloves and a punching bag. Hitting one repeatedly (just think of that guy who cut you off in traffic this morning) builds strength all over the body, gets your heart rate up and helps you perfect your punching technique without, ahem, actually hurting anyone. A speed bag, by contrast, is more about improving hand-eye coordination, accuracy and reaction time, though it will give those arm muscles one heck of a workout. If you do end up in the ring, make sure you’re wearing proper padding to protect yourself.

Fun fact: The Ancient Greeks included boxing in their early version of the Olympic Games (albeit with a, shall we say, more hands-off approach with rules and safety). It became a modern Olympic event in 1904, but it wasn’t until 2012 that women boxers were allowed to compete.

💦 Diving

Through Aug. 10

From Greg Louganis to Tom Daley, I’ve always had a fascination with divers who fearlessly leap into the pool from vertiginous heights. It’s brave, it’s elegant, it’s guaranteed to give me secondhand butterflies. Week two of the Olympics will be showcasing the 3m springboard and 10m platform finals, so don’t miss the chance to cheer on the Team USA superstars who rely on weight training — including lots of squats and lunges to give the legs extra power — to keep their bodies lean, muscular and strong enough to propel their bodies off the platform and twist midair.

Try it: You can belly flop with the best of them, but if you’ve never learned to dive, it’s not too late. MySwimPro recommends first practicing the streamline pose (one hand stacked over the other, arms reaching out as you squeeze the biceps to the ears) in the pool. You can then move on to diving (with your head tucked in as you drop) from a seated position. Next try it from a kneeling position; once you’ve got that down, you’re ready to try going headfirst from a standing position.

Fun fact: Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon — the silver medal-winning synchronized swimming duo known as Cook ‘N Bacon — will compete individually in the women’s 3m springboard event beginning Aug. 7. According to Cambridge Diving, divers competing in that event are in the air for about a second and a half before hitting the water at roughly 21 miles per hour.

🤽‍♀️ Water polo

Through Aug. 11

One of my favorite feel-good stories of the Olympics thus far is Flavor Flav’s sponsorship of the women’s water polo team, who (ahem) have already won their first two preliminary matches. If you’ve written off this sport as a slightly more intense version of the sort of volleyball you might play at a pool party, think again. Players can’t touch the bottom of the pool and must tread water the entire match. And according to Swimming.org, players might cover as much as 2 miles in a single game.

Try it: Pool exercises are a good place to start if you’re looking to build up your own aquatic acumen. Water polo players have a special technique — known as the “eggbeater kick” — for treading water. Players keep their upper body upright, with the thighs at a 90-degree angle from the torso and knees bent (like you’re sitting in a chair). The player makes large circles with each leg in the direction of the other leg (one leg at a time and without them touching) — like an eggbeater. According to a past Men’s Health interview with former Olympic water polo player Shea Buckner, the next challenge is to do the eggbeater while gradually lifting the hands and elbows out of the water.

Fun fact: Water polo players can use only one hand at a time to hold the ball and move it toward the other team’s goal. Goalkeepers can use both hands, but must also be able to propel their bodies out of the water to block a goal without touching the pool floor for extra thrust.

Lauren Tuck can’t stop watching Olympics Tok and is obsessed with the muffin man. Listening to special Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg commentate dressage while dressed in full equestrian gear was also a highlight.

⚽ Soccer

Through Aug. 10

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, so it’s no wonder that the sport is one of the more anticipated Olympic events. While the American men have struggled on the international stage, the U.S. women’s national team has dominated. Currently in a rebuilding era after a disappointing World Cup in 2023, the young team has a few all-stars to watch, including Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

Try it: You don’t need 10 friends to get started with soccer. Rather, grab a ball and try juggling (this one, not that one). A March 2024 study found that learning to juggle was associated with improved executive functioning (defined as inhibition, working memory and shifting in this research). If juggling isn’t your thing, no worries — the same benefits can be applied to challenging oneself to learn new motor skills. If you do hit the pitch, be mindful of headers that have been tied to brain damage and ACL injuries, which affect women at higher rates than men.

Fun fact: In the quarterfinals, Trinity Rodman scored a goal in extra time to help send the USWNT to the semis. Yes, her dad is who you think he is, but she was primarily raised by her mother, whom she calls her favorite superhero.

🏌️ Golf

Through Aug. 10

You don’t need to be a Full Swing fan or up to date on the latest PGA vs. LIV drama to enjoy Olympics golf. I find the green space nice to look at, and the hushed sounds of nature and calm commentators are the perfect elements for background TV. Hit the links and you'll reap health benefits. Playing golf regularly can help “reduce anxiety, improve confidence and boost self-esteem, all of which contribute to improved mental well-being,” according to the Golf & Health Project.

Try it: Golf is expensive but you don’t need a full bag of your own to get a birdie. At places like Topgolf, you can learn how to play, spend time with friends and eat and drink. Mini golf is also fun and counts as a low-impact form of exercise. Just remember sunscreen as the prolonged time outside puts participants at higher risk of UV exposure.

Fun fact: Scottie Scheffler won gold Sunday and set a course record. Next up is the women’s, where all eyes will be on Nelly Korda, who is golf royalty (her siblings are also pros as were both of her parents).

🧗 Sport climbing

Through Aug. 10

First introduced at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sport climbing includes three disciplines: bouldering (climbing a 15 ft. wall without ropes in a specific time period), speed (climbers see how high up a 50 ft. wall they can get in six minutes) and lead (a one-on-one elimination competition up a 50 ft. wall at a 5-degree incline). Climbing, both indoor and outdoor, has cardiovascular benefits, boosts brain function, builds strength and more, Time reports.

Try it: A recent surge in popularity has made the sport more accessible than ever, with indoor climbing gyms popping up all over the country. The good news: Beginners are welcome and, according to Self, the climbing community is known for being chill and welcoming — so wear comfortable clothes, stretch, trim your nails and get harnessed in.

Fun fact: Polish climber Aleksandra Mirosław competed in a speed race and broke her own world record twice. She looks like “Spider-Man,” says Sports Illustrated.

Rachel Grumman Bender still can’t get over Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, aka pommel horse guy, and his mind-blowing, singular skill. And like many, I’m loving U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher's funny and body-positive TikToks.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Steeplechase

Through Aug. 6 (women’s) and Aug. 7 (men’s)

You’re not alone if you, like me, hadn’t heard of steeplechase before. It’s been called one of the most “unpredictable and misunderstood” Olympic events and is highly entertaining to watch. The best way to describe it is a long-distance running event (3,000 meters, or 1.86 miles, to be specific) with multiple obstacles to get over, including — wait for it — water pits. These pits aren't shallow either: The water is more than 19 inches deep for the first 4 feet of the pit.

Try it: Running is one of the best cardio exercises you can do and best of all, it’s free. It also boosts brain health and helps improve memory. While you probably don’t want to jump over obstacles and water pits while running if you can avoid it, you can still get the benefits by going for a run out in nature. Not a runner? Start slow and easy as you build up your endurance and listen to some music to stay motivated.

Fun fact: Steeplechase was modeled after the horse race of the same name in which competitors on horseback jump over fences and other obstacles. According to the Olympics official site, the race originally began with jockeys on horseback running from one town's church steeple to another and the obstacles they had to get over, which included walls and low streams, were just part of the natural landscape.

🏐 Volleyball

Through Aug. 11

Bump. Set. Spike. Wow. Volleyball is such an action-packed sport that it’s hard to believe it started as an alternative to basketball for people who found that game too strenuous. While the focus is on the ball and getting it over the net, which is more than 7 feet tall, the game is really about jumping. Most players jump a whopping 300 times per match.

Try it: Want to get into the game? You can find a volleyball club in your area or practice solo skills at home — all you need is a ball and a wall. Or get inspired by the players’ impressive jumping skills by getting a trampoline or breaking out an old-school jump rope, which is great for cardiovascular health and is a full-body workout.

Fun fact: U.S. Olympic veteran volleyball player Jordan Larson came out of retirement so she could play in this year’s games, marking her fourth and final time at the Olympics. The athlete has said that when people tell her she’s too old to do this at 37, that actually fuels her. “I’m going to show you you’re wrong,” she said.

🏋️ Weight lifting

Through Aug. 11

If watching Olympic weight lifters as they power through every snatch, clean and jerk with a weighted barbell doesn’t inspire you to work out, nothing will. Weight lifting, which is a form of strength training, is a crucial form of exercise with multiple benefits that go far beyond sculpting muscles. It helps make everyday activities easier, such as picking up a heavy bag of groceries. Strength training also makes your bones stronger, boosts metabolism, improves balance, helps with mild to moderate depression and may reduce the risk of falls.

Try it: It’s never too late to start weight lifting and enjoying its benefits. But if you don’t have access to free weights at home or at a gym, you can still challenge your muscles by using resistance bands or your own body weight — think planks, squats, lunges, push-ups, sit-ups and more. Whichever form of strength training you choose, aim to do it twice a week and work until your muscles are fatigued, also known as training to failure, which helps build stronger muscles. Just be sure to check in with your doctor before starting a new strength training routine.

Fun fact: The 21-year-old U.S. Olympian Olivia Reeves, who is the top-ranked competitor in the women's 71 kg (157 lbs.) weight class, is breaking records left and right. According to the official Olympics site, Reeves’s 147 kg jerk is the heaviest in U.S. weightlifting history by any nonsuperheavyweight female. That means she can take a 324-lbs barbell and lift it over her head.

In other Olympics news:

Don't miss a medal! Sign up for the Yahoo Sports AM newsletter for Paris Olympics highlights delivered straight to your inbox.