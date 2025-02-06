Canadian brand Reitmans has 100s of epic deals right now up to 75% off — 15 best blouses, pants, jackets and more under $100

The Canadian retailer is having a major sale you won't want to miss.

Canadian brand Reitmans is having a massive sale — with up to 75 per cent off. (Photos via Reitmans)

Does your wardrobe need a refresh? If you want to add some new pieces for work or lounging around but want to save a few bucks, we've spotted a sale that might interest you. Reitmans currently has hundreds of deals on clothing and accessories, with discounts of up to 70 per cent. The Canadian company is offering an additional 20 per cent off sale items, meaning you can score some sweet savings — that's a total discount of up to 75 per cent off.

Reitmans sale: Best deals

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jean $20 $60 Save $40 See at Retimans

Warm Polar Fleece Jacket $24 $75 Save $51 See at Reitmans

Tapered-Leg High-Rise Pant with Sash $50 $60 Save $10 See at Reitmans

Long-Sleeve Cowl-Neck Loose Pullover $24 $70 Save $46 See at Reitmans

Long Packable Jacket $56 $130 Save $74 See at Reitmans

Whether you're looking to update your workwear, elevate your casual style or add some standout pieces to your closet, there's a ton of great picks. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up a few standout pieces we're eyeing. But don't wait too long — some styles are already selling out.

Reitmans Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jean $20 $60 Save $40 A versatile pair of jeans is a staple in any closet. This pair offers a stretch fabric and mid-rise for a comfortable fit and a straight leg that will go with everything. $20 at Retimans

Reitmans Twill Jogger $16 $60 Save $44 With an elastic waistband and a stretchy, twill fabric, these joggers are great for everyday wear. They come in two versatile shades that'll fit right into your wardrobe. $16 at Reitmans

