Canadian brand Reitmans has 100s of epic deals right now up to 75% off — 15 best blouses, pants, jackets and more under $100
The Canadian retailer is having a major sale you won't want to miss.
Does your wardrobe need a refresh? If you want to add some new pieces for work or lounging around but want to save a few bucks, we've spotted a sale that might interest you. Reitmans currently has hundreds of deals on clothing and accessories, with discounts of up to 70 per cent. The Canadian company is offering an additional 20 per cent off sale items, meaning you can score some sweet savings — that's a total discount of up to 75 per cent off.
Reitmans sale: Best deals
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jean$20$60Save $40
Warm Polar Fleece Jacket$24$75Save $51
Tapered-Leg High-Rise Pant with Sash$50$60Save $10
Long-Sleeve Cowl-Neck Loose Pullover$24$70Save $46
Long Packable Jacket$56$130Save $74
Whether you're looking to update your workwear, elevate your casual style or add some standout pieces to your closet, there's a ton of great picks. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up a few standout pieces we're eyeing. But don't wait too long — some styles are already selling out.
This stylish long-sleeve sweater features a boat neckline and balloon sleeves, as well as a cozy plush knit, perfect for riding out the winter.
A versatile pair of jeans is a staple in any closet. This pair offers a stretch fabric and mid-rise for a comfortable fit and a straight leg that will go with everything.
This warm, polar fleece jacket is perfect for layering under your winter coat or wearing on its own on warmer days. It features a mock neck, slim fit and pockets.
This chic blouse features a flowy fit, a mock neckline and long, sheer sleeves. Wear it to work or as an elevated everyday look.
These tapered pants have a removable self-tie sash and are made from a stretch woven fabric for added comfort. They're great for wearing to both work and casual outings and can easily be dressed up.
A cozy knit sweater is great for transitioning into spring. This cowl-neck version features a space dye and sleeves with a dropped shoulder for an effortless look.
This lightweight jacket is water-repellant and wind-resistant, making it great for going from winter to spring. Its packable design makes it great for taking on the go.
With an elastic waistband and a stretchy, twill fabric, these joggers are great for everyday wear. They come in two versatile shades that'll fit right into your wardrobe.
This long-sleeve sweater dress is cozy and chic and can easily be dressed up or worn for more casual occasions.
This v-neck long-sleeve shirt is a great everyday essential to have in your wardrobe. It's made with a stretch-knit fabric and is semi-fitted for all-day comfort.
These high-rise pants feature a wide leg, pull-on waistband and a soft, waffled fabric, so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time.
A cozy vest is a great layering piece for transitional weather periods. This one is water-repellent, insulated and semi-fitted, perfect for getting moving outdoors.
This cap-sleeved blouse has a split neckline and side slits. It's made with a crepe fabric that provides a flattering, drapey fit.
These soft jersey leggings are quick drying and easily wick away moisture, making them great for both lounging and working out.
A turtleneck sweater is great for layering up on colder days but can also be worn into spring. This one features a soft, stretch-knit fabric and a chic striped pattern.
