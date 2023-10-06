Canadian influencer Sara Levitt opens up after World Ostomy Day: 'I no longer feel alone'

Influencer Sara Levitt marked World Ostomy Day with empowering message. (Instagram/@saralevs)

Sara Levitt is opening up about finding her confidence after marking World Ostomy Day earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Montreal-based influence shared photos and an inspiring caption about her advocacy for ostomy awareness.

Levitt, who wears an ostomy bag, proudly put it on display as she posed wearing a white cropped tank top and blue jeans in one photo. She also shared snaps in an oversized black blazer paired with matching trousers and a white blazer paired with ripped blue jeans.

"First time in 15 years that I get to openly celebrate and advocate for [World Ostomy Day]," she began her caption. The day was observed on Oct. 2. "I no longer feel alone on this day, but together, inspired and supported by friends, family and newfound 'ostomates.'"

Levitt noted over the last week, she has "connected with so many new people" who share "similar stories" to hers.

"This warms my heart and has given me such a deeper purpose to not only show them but anyone, that you can overcome your fears and turn challenges into triumphs," she shared.

In the comments, fans praised Levitt for getting candid.

"Proud of you for showing it all off!," one person commented.

"I love your realness. You're such an inspiration, and so strong. The level of resilience and self-acceptance you have is truly amazing," someone else wrote.

A fan added: "An inspiration to say the least."

"So proud of you! Keep being an amazing role model," commented another.

Levitt, who was recently a part of "Too Hot To Handle" star Francesca Farago's new swimwear campaign for Farago The Label, shared photos of herself modelling the looks last month.

She paired the post with a lengthy caption reflecting on how she finally found confidence.

"I’ve battled Crohn's Disease since the age of three. On May 2nd 2008, I was faced with a choice to fight for my life or give up," Levitt penned.

"My bag is Prada. Actually Chanel. Probably also Gucci, and maybe a little YSL," she quipped. "But really it's my ostomy. It saved my life. It's the reason I live the way I do."

It took Levitt "a few years" to fully embrace her ostomy bag and "Reach the level of confidence and acceptance I had promised myself I would achieve when I had first woken up with my new little friend."

She added: "Physically and mentally, I had no choice but to adapt, so I committed to my goal and worked towards it."

