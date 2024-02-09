Canadian sports anchor Dan O'Toole marks three years of sobriety: ‘I’m grateful I finally grew up‘

Anchor Dan O'Toole is marking a big sobriety milestone. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Dan O'Toole is celebrating his third year of sobriety in what fans are calling “an amazing milestone” for the former TSN anchor.

O’Toole, 48, took to X (aka Twitter) on Friday with a candid post, saying he “finally grew up,” and expressed gratitude for his progress and community.

“It’s OK to ask for help. I did. Greatest thing I ever did,” O’Toole wrote on X.

“The recovery community is the greatest team a person could ever have... I’m grateful I decided to change my life. I’m grateful I finally grew up. Honestly, I’m just freaking grateful.”

It’s ok to ask for help. I did.

— Dan O'Toole (@dangotoole) February 9, 2024

“Congratulations on three years, Dan! Every minute counts. Been listening to you since you worked in Fort McMurray with "Dan O'Toole's Rant" being a staple of the household growing up,” one follower shared.

“You should be very proud of yourself. It’s an amazing accomplishment. I have been sober for just over 3 years now and I did it with the help of therapy too. Life is just easier without alcohol and drugs once you can see the power of sobriety. I could not have done it myself,” another wrote.

“Congrats on three years, Dan. I hit my 37th year of sobriety in March, totally worth it!,” a person said.

“High five Dan! I'm sober six years today all because I overheard someone talking about AA in a hockey dressing room that allowed me to reach out!,” someone else opened up, to which O’Toole responded he “loves hearing this.”

Another follower pointed out this was “an amazing milestone, and one to be proud of.” They added: “So happy for you to have made it this far. Wishing you many more years of growth and positive support.”

On Instagram, the TV personality shared a reel of a photo before his sobriety journey, that shows him sitting in a car with a wound on his forehead. It was followed by a more recent photo of himself where he’s looking healthy and radiant in the sun.

“If you do the work, you slowly become the greatest version of yourself. But the best part? When those closest to you join you on your journey,” he added in the caption.

In January 2022, O’Toole opened up about his sobriety in an interview with the Daily Hive.

He explained that after being "ousted" from his job at "TSN" he attended a treatment centre, calling it a “complete overhaul of my lifestyle.”

“I’m taking out all of that stuff, even like a glass of wine or smoking a joint here and there… I’ve got the focus on what I needed it to be on and what I needed to change.”

O’Toole said: “I mentally and physically feel the best I’ve ever probably felt in my life.”

