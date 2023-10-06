There's no Canadian Thanksgiving Black Friday, but you can still shop these deals
Whether you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh, cozy new home goods or the latest and greatest in tech, you'll find them on sale this long weekend.
The Thanksgiving long weekend is the perfect time to spend time with loved ones and indulge in plenty of food — and score major savings.
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$390$600Save $210
Apple iPad mini 64g WiFi (6th generation)$539$600Save $61
Hanna Shoulder Bag$156$610Save $454
Team Canada The Fundamental Long-Sleeve Shirt$49$74Save $25
Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffel Bag$29$50Save $21 with code
Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar$127$159Save $32 with code
Sephora Collection Trio Face Palette$10$20Save $10
Ninja Air Fryer$100$160Save $60
Although Thanksgiving in Canada may not come with blockbuster deals like American Thanksgiving's Black Friday, there are still plenty of deals to be found this long weekend.
Many brands are celebrating Thanksgiving weekend with deals on everything from fall fashion to cozy new home goods and tech.
Below, we've rounded up all the best Thanksgiving weekend deals in Canada.
Best Thanksgiving tech deals in Canada
Amazon: Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 10 and 11, find new Top Deals daily, including the latest in home goods, fashion, tech and more.
Best Buy: This weekend, say cheers to 22 years of tech with Best Buy's Power Up Sale on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.
Lenovo: This Thanksgiving long weekend, save up to 60 per cent on the latest laptops and computers.
For a limited time, take 35% off this 50" Amazon Fire smart TV.
Microsoft: Find limited-time savings on must-have devices and games, including up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.
The Source: The Tech Clearance event is on now, with hundreds of deals on TVs, laptops, video games and more.
Walmart: From Oct. 5 to 11, shop Walmart's Big Save sale for discounts on must-have tech, as well as appliances, clothing and more.
Now through Oct. 10, save $61 on this Apple iPad Mini.
Best Thanksgiving long weekend fashion deals in Canada
Adidas: AdiClub members can save up to 50 per cent on clothing, shoes and more this weekend at Adidas.
Altitude Sports: Shop the Thanksgiving Sale now through Oct. 12, and save up to 40 per cent on brands like Columbia, Helly Hansen and more.
Anthropologie: For a limited time, take 25 per cent off fall's hottest styles at Anthropologie.
Coach: Shop the Thanksgiving event on now at Coach. You'll save 25 per cent on your order when you use the code THX25 at checkout.
Coach Outlet: For even bigger savings, shop Coach Outlet's selection of deals where you can take up to a total of 75 per cent off clearance handbags and accessories.
Save up to 75% on bags and accessories at Coach Outlet.
Columbia: Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of men's and women's styles, including outerwear, boots and more.
Frank and Oak: Until Oct. 11, take 25 per cent off everything site-wide at Frank and Oak with the Fall Sale event.
Gap: Until Oct. 9, score 60 per cent off select new arrivals for fall, plus an extra 50 per cent off sale styles.
Lululemon: Shop a selection of new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much section for the newest finds at the best prices.
Show some support for Team Canada in this comfy long sleeve tee.
Mark's: Save up to 40 per cent on sale styles and gear up for fall.
Michael Kors: Take up to 60 per cent off all sale styles at Michael Kors, with prices that start at $49 for sale accessories.
Northern Reflections: Shop the Anniversary Sale and save 39 per cent on your favourite fall styles.
Old Navy: Shop Old Navy clearance deals for the entire family, with prices that start at just $4.
Sport Chek: The Massive Clearance Event is on now, with an additional 25 per cent off when you use the code CESEP at checkout.
This duffel bag comes to $29 after the discount code.
Best Thanksgiving long weekend beauty & wellness deals in Canada
The Body Shop: This weekend, save 20% on your entire order when you spend $50 or more at The Body Shop with the code SAVINGS.
David's Tea: This weekend only, get a free bag of loose leaf tea with the purchase of three teas.
Kiehl's: Restock your skincare collection and save 20% on your next order, now through Oct. 15.
Lovehoney: Until Oct. 12, get an extra 20 per cent off when you spend $100 on sex toys and lingerie with code THANKS.
Save 20% on this sex toy advent calendar.
Pinkcherry: Pinkcherry's Black Friday in Canada sale is on, with up to 80 per cent off sale items and 30 per cent off everything else.
Sephora: Shop beauty deals on your favourite brands and save up to 50% on makeup, skincare, and hair care.
Yves Rocher: Take 30 per cent off a range of skincare favourites, including cleansers and moisturizers.
This palette contains one creamy, matte blush and two highlighters so you can glow on the go.
Best Thanksgiving long weekend home deals in Canada
Canadian Tire: Shop huge savings on furniture, appliance, tools, and auto accessories with the Canadian Tire Fall Mega Sale.
Cozy Earth: Cozy up to 25 per cent off sitewide, and save on bedding, loungewear, linens and more.
EQ3: With the Seasons Shift Sale, shoppers can take $100 off every $500 you spend on furniture and decor.
Home Hardware: Looking to make some upgrades at home this fall? Find savings on paint, cabinets,m faucets and more at Home Hardware.
Wayfair: This weekend, find savings of up to 70% off furniture and home decor at Wayfair Canada.
Save $60 on this compact yet powerful air fryer.
