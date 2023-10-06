There's no Canadian Thanksgiving Black Friday, but you can still shop these deals

Take advantage of these Thanksgiving long weekend deals in Canada. (Getty Images)

The Thanksgiving long weekend is the perfect time to spend time with loved ones and indulge in plenty of food — and score major savings.

Although Thanksgiving in Canada may not come with blockbuster deals like American Thanksgiving's Black Friday, there are still plenty of deals to be found this long weekend.

Many brands are celebrating Thanksgiving weekend with deals on everything from fall fashion to cozy new home goods and tech.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Thanksgiving weekend deals in Canada.

Best Thanksgiving tech deals in Canada

Microsoft : Find limited-time savings on must-have devices and games, including up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.

The Source: The Tech Clearance event is on now, with hundreds of deals on TVs, laptops, video games and more.

Walmart: From Oct. 5 to 11, shop Walmart's Big Save sale for discounts on must-have tech, as well as appliances, clothing and more.

Best Thanksgiving long weekend fashion deals in Canada

Best Thanksgiving long weekend beauty & wellness deals in Canada

The Body Shop: This weekend, save 20% on your entire order when you spend $50 or more at The Body Shop with the code SAVINGS.

David's Tea : This weekend only, get a free bag of loose leaf tea with the purchase of three teas.

Kiehl's: Restock your skincare collection and save 20% on your next order, now through Oct. 15.

Lovehoney: Until Oct. 12, get an extra 20 per cent off when you spend $100 on sex toys and lingerie with code THANKS.

Pinkcherry : Pinkcherry's Black Friday in Canada sale is on, with up to 80 per cent off sale items and 30 per cent off everything else.

Sephora : Shop beauty deals on your favourite brands and save up to 50% on makeup, skincare, and hair care.

Yves Rocher: Take 30 per cent off a range of skincare favourites, including cleansers and moisturizers.

Best Thanksgiving long weekend home deals in Canada

Canadian Tire: Shop huge savings on furniture, appliance, tools, and auto accessories with the Canadian Tire Fall Mega Sale.

Cozy Earth : Cozy up to 25 per cent off sitewide, and save on bedding, loungewear, linens and more.

EQ3 : With the Seasons Shift Sale, shoppers can take $100 off every $500 you spend on furniture and decor.

Home Hardware : Looking to make some upgrades at home this fall? Find savings on paint, cabinets,m faucets and more at Home Hardware.

Wayfair: This weekend, find savings of up to 70% off furniture and home decor at Wayfair Canada.

