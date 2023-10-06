Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's no Canadian Thanksgiving Black Friday, but you can still shop these deals

Whether you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh, cozy new home goods or the latest and greatest in tech, you'll find them on sale this long weekend.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·4 min read
Online shopping website on laptop screen. online shopping concept thanksgiving deals canada
Take advantage of these Thanksgiving long weekend deals in Canada. (Getty Images)

The Thanksgiving long weekend is the perfect time to spend time with loved ones and indulge in plenty of food — and score major savings.

Although Thanksgiving in Canada may not come with blockbuster deals like American Thanksgiving's Black Friday, there are still plenty of deals to be found this long weekend.

Many brands are celebrating Thanksgiving weekend with deals on everything from fall fashion to cozy new home goods and tech.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Thanksgiving weekend deals in Canada.

Best Thanksgiving tech deals in Canada

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

$390$600Save $210

For a limited time, take 35% off this 50" Amazon Fire smart TV. 

$390 at Amazon

  • Microsoft: Find limited-time savings on must-have devices and games, including up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.

  • The Source: The Tech Clearance event is on now, with hundreds of deals on TVs, laptops, video games and more.

  • Walmart: From Oct. 5 to 11, shop Walmart's Big Save sale for discounts on must-have tech, as well as appliances, clothing and more.

Walmart

Apple iPad mini 64g WiFi (6th generation)

$539$600Save $61

Now through Oct. 10, save $61 on this Apple iPad Mini. 

$539 at Walmart

 

Best Thanksgiving long weekend fashion deals in Canada

Coach Outlet

Hanna Shoulder Bag

$156$610Save $454

Save up to 75% on bags and accessories at Coach Outlet.

$156 at Coach Outlet
Lululemon

Team Canada The Fundamental Long-Sleeve Shirt

$49$74Save $25

Show some support for Team Canada in this comfy long sleeve tee. 

$49 at Lululemon
Sport Chek

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffel Bag

$29$50
Save $21 with code

This duffel bag comes to $29 after the discount code.

Save $21 with code
$29 at Sport Chek

Best Thanksgiving long weekend beauty & wellness deals in Canada

  • The Body Shop: This weekend, save 20% on your entire order when you spend $50 or more at The Body Shop with the code SAVINGS.

  • David's Tea: This weekend only, get a free bag of loose leaf tea with the purchase of three teas.

  • Kiehl's: Restock your skincare collection and save 20% on your next order, now through Oct. 15.

  • Lovehoney: Until Oct. 12, get an extra 20 per cent off when you spend $100 on sex toys and lingerie with code THANKS.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$127$159
Save $32 with code

Save 20% on this sex toy advent calendar. 

Save $32 with code
$127 at Lovehoney
Sephora

Sephora Collection Trio Face Palette

$10$20Save $10

This palette contains one creamy, matte blush and two highlighters so you can glow on the go.

$10 at Sephora

Best Thanksgiving long weekend home deals in Canada

  • Canadian Tire: Shop huge savings on furniture, appliance, tools, and auto accessories with the Canadian Tire Fall Mega Sale.

  • Cozy Earth: Cozy up to 25 per cent off sitewide, and save on bedding, loungewear, linens and more.

  • EQ3: With the Seasons Shift Sale, shoppers can take $100 off every $500 you spend on furniture and decor.

  • Home Hardware: Looking to make some upgrades at home this fall? Find savings on paint, cabinets,m faucets and more at Home Hardware.

  • Wayfair: This weekend, find savings of up to 70% off furniture and home decor at Wayfair Canada.

Canadian Tire

Ninja Air Fryer

$100$160Save $60

Save $60 on this compact yet powerful air fryer. 

$100 at Canadian Tire

