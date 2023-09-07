Canadian Tire has over 3,900 items on sale: Best Big Red deals up to 75% off
Celebrate Canadian Tire's birthday with 1000s of deals for the home, garden and more.
Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.
In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary on Sept. 15, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.
The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items — more than 3,900 to be exact.
This sale won't last forever, so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts you won't want to miss.
Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone, 6-in-1 Air Fryer
Save $140 on this dual-basket air fryer, which lets you cook twice as much food in the same amount of time as a single basket air fryer.
Outbound 2-Piece Hardside Spinner Wheel Travel Luggage Suitcase Set
Now that the busy summer travel season has wound down, it's the perfect time to head on vacation with this luggage set and beat the crowds.
Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers rave that this stick vacuum is "extremely light and very durable," with "powerful suction" to tackle messes around the house.
AutoTrends Gel Memory Foam Seat Cushion
If you spend long hours in your car, this memory foam seat provides extra support and cushioning, helping to prevent pain in the lower back, tailbone, hips, spine and sciatic areas.
Mastercraft 15 Amp Dual-Bevel Sliding Mitre Saw
Tackle your next woodworking project with ease thanks to this powerful mitre saw.
Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set
A knife set is a must in every kitchen, and this 14-piece set has you covered when it comes to food prep.
BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.
Yardworks 9 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw, 10-in
This mini chainsaw makes quick work of gardening, and is perfect for fall maintenance outdoors.
For Living Anti-Fatigue Indoor Brown Foam Kitchen Mat
Shoppers are raving about this padded kitchen mat, which they say is "great when standing in one place for a length of time."
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Simplify your morning routine with this Keurig coffee maker. It uses K-Cup pods or ground coffee to brew a delicious cup every time.
CANVAS Harrison 5-Hook Entryway Coat Rack
No home is totally free from clutter, and this coat rack makes it easy to organize your entryway.
