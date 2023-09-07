Canadian Tire has over 3,900 items on sale: Best Big Red deals up to 75% off

Canadian Tire's Birthday Big Red sale has thousands of deals up to 70% off.

Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.

In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary on Sept. 15, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.

The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items — more than 3,900 to be exact.

This sale won't last forever, so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts you won't want to miss.

Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone, 6-in-1 Air Fryer. Image via Canadian Tire.

Save $140 on this dual-basket air fryer, which lets you cook twice as much food in the same amount of time as a single basket air fryer.

$160 $300 at Canadian Tire

Outbound 2-Piece Hardside Spinner Wheel Travel Luggage Suitcase Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

Now that the busy summer travel season has wound down, it's the perfect time to head on vacation with this luggage set and beat the crowds.

$100 $350 at Canadian Tire

Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Shoppers rave that this stick vacuum is "extremely light and very durable," with "powerful suction" to tackle messes around the house.

at Canadian Tire

AutoTrends Gel Memory Foam Seat Cushion. Image via Canadian Tire.

If you spend long hours in your car, this memory foam seat provides extra support and cushioning, helping to prevent pain in the lower back, tailbone, hips, spine and sciatic areas.

$12 $50 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft 15 Amp Dual-Bevel Sliding Mitre Saw. Image via Canadian Tire.

Tackle your next woodworking project with ease thanks to this powerful mitre saw.

$330 $700 at Canadian Tire

Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

A knife set is a must in every kitchen, and this 14-piece set has you covered when it comes to food prep.

$119 $400 at Canadian Tire

BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.

$140 $220 at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 9 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw, 10-in. Image via Canadian Tire.

This mini chainsaw makes quick work of gardening, and is perfect for fall maintenance outdoors.

$100 $170 at Canadian Tire

For Living Anti-Fatigue Indoor Brown Foam Kitchen Mat. Image via Canadian Tire.

Shoppers are raving about this padded kitchen mat, which they say is "great when standing in one place for a length of time."

$24 $60 at Canadian Tire

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker. Image via Canadian Tire.

Simplify your morning routine with this Keurig coffee maker. It uses K-Cup pods or ground coffee to brew a delicious cup every time.

$99 $190 at Canadian Tire

CANVAS Harrison 5-Hook Entryway Coat Rack. Image via Canadian Tire.

No home is totally free from clutter, and this coat rack makes it easy to organize your entryway.

$150 $280 at Canadian Tire

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.