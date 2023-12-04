Psst! Canadian Tire has 1000s of items on sale: Save on Christmas gifts, decor and more

Save up to 40% on these Christmas deals at Canadian Tire.

Believe it or not, there are only three weeks to go until Christmas 2023. If you're looking to snap up some gifts (or if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday) Canadian Tire is having a massive pre-holiday sale with deals on everything you'll need to make the day run smoothly.

From holiday decor and gift ideas to hosting essentials that are sure to wow your guests, you'll finds thousands of items on sale. Deals are up to 40 per cent off too — so you can even throw a little something for yourself into your next Canadian Tire order.

And if you're not shopping for Christmas? Find even more Canadian Tire deals included in this week's Hot Sale finds.

NOMA Carolina LED Pre-Lit Christmas Decoration Artificial Garland. Image via Canadian Tire.

Add a festive touch to any room in your home with this 9-foot garland. It has built-in LED lighting and comes pre-decorated with holiday-ready berries and pinecones.

$20 $40 at Canadian Tire

Kids' Wooden Train Track Set & Activity Table. Image via Canadian Tire.

Little ones can spend hours at this activity table, which comes with a wooden train track and an assortment of vehicles and figurines to encourage imaginative play.

$85 $150 at Canadian Tire

Save 33%: Heritage The Rock Copper Essentials Cookware Set

Heritage The Rock Copper Essentials Cookware Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

If you plan on cooking up a storm this Christmas, make sure your pots and pans are ready for the job. This 10-piece cookware set has a durable nonstick coating, and is both dishwasher and oven-safe.

$100 $150 at Canadian Tire

Ninja DualBrew Pro Grounds & Pods Programmable Coffee System. Image via Canadian Tire.

Need enough coffee for a crowd? This Ninja brewing system uses your favourite coffee grounds or K-Cup coffee pods to satisfy every palate.

$190 $280 at Canadian Tire

Outbound Women's Fleece Lined Leather House Slippers. Image via Canadian Tire.

This pair of cozy slippers makes a great gift idea. They have a soft, fleece lining for warmth and a rubber sole for indoor/outdoor wear.

$20 $30 at Canadian Tire

Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Harvest. Image via Canadian Tire.

Winter may be upon us, but this indoor garden lets you continue growing fresh herbs year-round. This set includes six fresh herbs (basil, parsley, dill, mint, Thai basil and thyme) and plant food liquid nutrients.

$130 $180 at Canadian Tire

Save 40%: Tineco T3 EX Cordless Stick Vacuum

Tineco T3 EX Cordless Stick Vacuum. Image via Canadian Tire.

Shoppers agree this Tineco vacuum has "everything you need for cleaning." One reviewer shared that "the hand vac is lightweight and [it] cleans my stairs with ease. You definitely get a great vac for the price!"

$300 $500 at Canadian Tire

Save 25%: Crokinole Deluxe Game Set

Crokinole Deluxe Game Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

Bring some fun back to family game night with this wooden crokinole set. The double-sided board also works for classics such as chess, checkers and backgammon for endless entertainment.

$50 $70 at Canadian Tire

Canvas 2' LED Canadian Cabin Beaver. Image via Canadian Tire.

Christmas is the perfect time of year to add some whimsical decor to your home — like this light-up beaver decoration. It stands just under two feet tall and is safe for indoor/outdoor use.

$70 $100 at Canadian Tire

Save 25%: LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Set

LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

Suitable for ages nine and up, this Harry Potter Ministry of Magic set is a must-have for collectors. Familiar items from the movies include a red phone booth, stacks of the Daily Prophet newspapers and costume—changing characters.

$95 $130 at Canadian Tire

DeWALT 2-Shelf Industrial Storage Rack Workbench. Image via Canadian Tire.

With plenty of storage for your tools and space to work on your projects, this workbench is sure to become a frequently-used piece of furniture.

$300 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save 20%: GearHalo Hockey Gear Deodorizer Fresh Scent Pods

GearHalo Hockey Gear Deodorizer Fresh Scent Pods. Image via Canadian Tire.

These deodorizing pods are designed to effectively eliminate odours and moisture, leaving your hockey gear (or gym bag, or running shoes) with a fresh fragrance.

$16 $20 at Canadian Tire

