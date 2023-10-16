Psst! Halloween decorations are on sale at Canadian Tire: 11 best spooky deals

Canadian Tire is having a huge sale: Save on Halloween decorations, candy & more. Photos via Canadian Tire.

October is spooky season, and what better way is there to get into the Halloween spirit than decking out your home for the holiday?

While normally you might have to wait until after Oct. 31 to score deals on decorations, Canadian Tire actually has tons of Halloween finds that are already on sale. You can save on outdoor inflatables, hanging decorations and even some Halloween treats!

And if you're not shopping for Halloween decor? Find even more Canadian Tire deals included in this week's Hot Sale finds.

If you're ready to deck the (spooky) halls, shop 11 of the best Halloween deals at Canadian Tire below.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.