Canadian Tire is having a massive sale right now: 11 best deals on batteries, tools, Halloween candy & more — up to 50% off
Shop deals on smoke alarms, dinnerware, tool storage and more — but hurry, these deals won't last long!
Canadian Tire's weekly deals are out, and some of the sales are seriously good. The popular retailer has offers on pretty much anything you've had your eye on, ranging from sports equipment to tools, Halloween items, homeware and other essentials like batteries.
Energizer Max 20 pack AA Alkaline Batteries$14$20Save $6
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set$150$230Save $80
Coleman SupportRest Plus Double-High Air Mattress$90$130Save $40
Reflex Snow Brush with Pivoting Brush Head$15$30Save $15
Garrison Hush Smoke Alarms$20$33Save $13
For Living Jack-O'-Lantern LED Light-Up Airblow Inflatable Pumpkin Patch$70$100Save $30
CANVAS Westbrooke Stoneware Dotted Dinnerware Set$60$90Save $30
Sherwood Goalie Hockey Bag$63$90Save $27
Yardworks Bypass Lopper$20$30Save $10
Mastercraft Rolling Tools Storage Cabinet with 5 Drawers$230$280Save $50
Nestle Assorted 50 pack of Candy for Halloween$12$14Save $2
We took a look through all of the offerings and whittled down some of the best deals for shoppers to add to their cart. If you're interested on any of the deals, you'll have to act fast — the sale ends on Oct. 17.
What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for the latest Canadian Tire deals.
Shop popular tool and hardware brands like DeWalt and Mastercraft on sale
It's always a good idea to have some extra batteries on hand! These Energizer batteries can hold power for up to 10 years when not in use. Stock up on them now and they'll still be good when you need them for toys, home electronics, flashlights and more.
This complete set comes with a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers. It has 229 pieces that are plated with durable black chrome for improved rust resistance and corrosion.
Say goodbye to lumpy and leaky airbeds with this luxurious Queen-size mattress from Coleman. It comes with a built-in 120-volt pump for rapid inflation and deflation, a raised spot to keep your pillow in place for the night and an AirTight system that prevents air from escaping while you sleep.
We're moving into the months where you might wake up and find your car coated in snow, so it'd be smart to have a snow brush on hand before that happens! This handy tool has a pivoting brush head on one end and a durable scrapper on the other to get rid of ice.
Fire safety is incredibly important, and this two pack of smoke alarms has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Canadian Tire. It's built to last, comes with batteries and has advanced features to monitor any hazards in your home.
Get into spooky season with this eight-foot, self-inflating pumpkin patch that's sure to add some Halloween cheer to your lawn. It plugs into a standard outlet and comes with stakes and tethers to keep it securely in place.
Upgrade your dinnerware with this simple and stylish set of eight dinner plates, eight side plates, eight dinner bowls, and eight soup bowls. They're dishwasher and microwave safe, which is always a bonus.
Hockey season is quickly approaching, and this 42-inch goalie bag has all the space you need for your gear. It's made with a water-resistant tarpaulin bottom to keep equipment dry and has built in grommets for airflow to prevent nasty odours getting sealed in.
This handy tool is ideal for cutting down twigs, stems and small branches as well as pruning and thinning out foliage. It has a looper design that lets you cut with minimal effort while still providing superior cutting force.
Keep your tools organized with this storage cabinet that has five deep drawers that can each hold 40 pounds of weight. It rolls, which makes it easy to transport and the drawers resist blemishes and fingerprints.
And lastly, whether you are handing out candy for Halloween or eating it yourself, you might want to pick up this assorted pack of mini Coffee Crisp, Kit Kat, Aero and Smarties.
