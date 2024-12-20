Canadian Tire's early Boxing Day sale has begun: 35 best deals — save $100s on snowblowers, holiday decor & more

Now's your chance to dive into the deals ahead of the Boxing Day rush (and before things sell out).

Christmas is just five days away, folks, which means Boxing Day is also less than a week away. If you've been eyeing a new air fryer, vacuum cleaner or snowblower, we've got some good news for ya. Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can score sweet savings during the retailer's early Boxing Day sale (yes, six days early!).

Yup, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of items for a limited time, including Christmas decor like artificial trees and lights, small kitchen appliances and outdoor must-haves. This sale is one of the last opportunities to save in 2024.

Quick shop: Best early Canadian Tire Boxing Day deals

We went ahead and rounded up some of the best deals you can shop. Keep scrolling to dive into the deals ahead of the Boxing Day rush.

When is Boxing Day 2024?

Boxing Day is Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, but many Canadian retailers are kicking off early deals. To check out the best Boxing Day 2024 sales in Canada, click here.

Canadian Tire kitchen, home & pets early Boxing Day deals

Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer $170 $220 Save $50 See at Canadian Tire

Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set $24 $40 Save $16 See at Canadian Tire

Oster 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster $70 $110 Save $40 See at Canadian Tire

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $100 $140 Save $40 See at Canadian Tire

Lagostina Cast Iron Preseasoned Frying Pan $20 $35 Save $15 See at Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Non-Stick Indoor Grill & Air Fryer $170 $270 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System $280 $350 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Vida by PADERNO Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $100 $150 Save $50 See at Canadian Tire

Tineco Floor One S3 Ultra Cordless Wet/Dry Upright Vacuum $250 $550 Save $300 See at Canadian Tire

Black & Decker Cordless Drill $70 $140 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Adjustable 4-Shelf Plastic Storage Rack $40 $60 Save $20 See at Canadian Tire

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw $150 $230 Save $80 See at Canadian Tire

Danze Terrazo Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet $70 $140 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Box with Lid $15 $25 Save $10 See at Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set $200 $300 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder $200 $400 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

NOMA A19 E26 Base Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $6 $12 Save $6 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft 6-Drawer, 2-Door Wooden Top Base Storage Cabinet $500 $800 Save $300 See at Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Christmas & outdoor living early Boxing Day deals

NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree $100 $250 Save $150 See at Canadian Tire

CANVAS LED Canadian Cabin Bears Christmas Decoration $120 $220 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless Snowblower $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

NOMA Pre-Lit Henry Fir Christmas Tree and Tree Stand $200 $300 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

CANVAS Incandescent Wireform Golden Charm Deer Christmas Décor $70 $135 Save $65 See at Canadian Tire

For Living 3 Incandescent Candy Cane Christmas Stakes $13 $16 Save $3 See at Canadian Tire

Gemmy Airblown Snowman Christmas Decoration $60 $100 Save $40 See at Canadian Tire

Gemmy Inflatable Grinch Christmas Holiday Decoration $27 $45 Save $18 See at Canadian Tire

Certified Telescopic Snow Brush $16 $22 Save $6 See at Canadian Tire

NOMA Warm White LED Berry Pinecone Garland $90 $135 Save $45 See at Canadian Tire

NOMA Advanced EverTough Christmas Lights $20 $35 Save $15 See at Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire toys, sports & recreation early Boxing Day deals

Horizon Go Series T101-07 Folding Fitness Treadmill $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

Outbound Queen Airbed with Built-In Manual Pump $35 $68 Save $33 See at Canadian Tire

Double-High Queen Air Mattress with Built-In 120V Pump $127 $170 Save $43 See at Canadian Tire

Outbound Hardside Spinner Wheels Luggage Set $90 $160 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Winnwell Jumpstart Steel Street Hockey Net with Bungee Targets $120 $150 Save $30 See at Canadian Tire

Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine/Trainer Stepper $1,300 $1,800 Save $500 See at Canadian Tire

