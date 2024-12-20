Canadian Tire's early Boxing Day sale has begun: 35 best deals — save $100s on snowblowers, holiday decor & more
Now's your chance to dive into the deals ahead of the Boxing Day rush (and before things sell out).
Christmas is just five days away, folks, which means Boxing Day is also less than a week away. If you've been eyeing a new air fryer, vacuum cleaner or snowblower, we've got some good news for ya. Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can score sweet savings during the retailer's early Boxing Day sale (yes, six days early!).
Yup, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of items for a limited time, including Christmas decor like artificial trees and lights, small kitchen appliances and outdoor must-haves. This sale is one of the last opportunities to save in 2024.
Quick shop: Best early Canadian Tire Boxing Day deals
We went ahead and rounded up some of the best deals you can shop. Keep scrolling to dive into the deals ahead of the Boxing Day rush.
When is Boxing Day 2024?
Boxing Day is Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, but many Canadian retailers are kicking off early deals. To check out the best Boxing Day 2024 sales in Canada, click here.
Best Canadian Tire kitchen, home & pets early Boxing Day deals
Best Canadian Tire Christmas & outdoor living early Boxing Day deals
Best Canadian Tire toys, sports & recreation early Boxing Day deals
Canadian Tire kitchen, home & pets early Boxing Day deals
Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer$170$220Save $50
Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set$24$40Save $16
Oster 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster$70$110Save $40
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner$100$140Save $40
Lagostina Cast Iron Preseasoned Frying Pan$20$35Save $15
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Non-Stick Indoor Grill & Air Fryer$170$270Save $100
Vida by PADERNO Stainless Steel Knife Block Set$100$150Save $50
Tineco Floor One S3 Ultra Cordless Wet/Dry Upright Vacuum$250$550Save $300
Canadian Tire tools & hardware early Boxing Day deals
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw$150$230Save $80
Danze Terrazo Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet$70$140Save $70
Mastercraft Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Box with Lid$15$25Save $10
Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set$200$300Save $100
Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder$200$400Save $200
NOMA A19 E26 Base Dimmable LED Light Bulbs$6$12Save $6
Mastercraft 6-Drawer, 2-Door Wooden Top Base Storage Cabinet$500$800Save $300
Canadian Tire Christmas & outdoor living early Boxing Day deals
EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless Snowblower$1,800$2,000Save $200
NOMA Pre-Lit Henry Fir Christmas Tree and Tree Stand$200$300Save $100
CANVAS Incandescent Wireform Golden Charm Deer Christmas Décor$70$135Save $65
For Living 3 Incandescent Candy Cane Christmas Stakes$13$16Save $3
Gemmy Airblown Snowman Christmas Decoration$60$100Save $40
Gemmy Inflatable Grinch Christmas Holiday Decoration$27$45Save $18
Certified Telescopic Snow Brush$16$22Save $6
NOMA Warm White LED Berry Pinecone Garland$90$135Save $45
NOMA Advanced EverTough Christmas Lights$20$35Save $15
Canadian Tire toys, sports & recreation early Boxing Day deals
Horizon Go Series T101-07 Folding Fitness Treadmill$800$1,000Save $200
Outbound Queen Airbed with Built-In Manual Pump$35$68Save $33
Double-High Queen Air Mattress with Built-In 120V Pump$127$170Save $43
Outbound Hardside Spinner Wheels Luggage Set$90$160Save $70
Winnwell Jumpstart Steel Street Hockey Net with Bungee Targets$120$150Save $30
Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine/Trainer Stepper$1,300$1,800Save $500
