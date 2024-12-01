Cancer Tarot Horoscopes: December 2024

Design by Channing Smith

December 2024

King of Pentacles: The cards show you upgrading your life in incredible ways this month. The King of Pentacles brings stability and abundance—so instead of wasting your time and energy focusing on the negativity of your past and perpetuating that negativity in your present reality, are you finally ready to let the old you go? The new moon in Sagittarius on December 1 will also highlight your daily habits and wellness routines and encourage you to set new health goals. Don’t let life slip by you, as your emotions have more impact on your health than you may think.

Mars retrograde in Leo on December 6 may prompt you to reflect on your finances or investments. Consider setting clear intentions now about how you'd like your life to move forward. You may realize that you can't get there by walking in the opposite direction. So if you want your health, wealth, and finances to all flourish, then acknowledge that you're the one steering this ship. Take control back over your own life this month.

November 2024

The Chariot: Cancer, with The Chariot leading you this November, it seems you are driving your life forward with determination. As the new moon in Scorpio on November 1 energizes your fifth house of creativity and romance, you may feel compelled to pursue passion projects or deepen your romantic bonds.

Saturn turning direct in Pisces on November 15 will also encourage you to take charge of long-term goals, especially in areas related to higher education or travel. This is a month to push forward and take the reins, as victory is in sight.

October 2024

The Tower: You might want to prepare for sudden shifts this month, Cancer! But the catch here is that no matter how much you prepare, you’ll still end up surprised. The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, potentially bringing about unexpected changes or revelations when it comes to your family and home space. The Tower card suggests that these disruptions, while intense, are necessary for breaking down old structures and making way for something new. If you allow this change to arise, it may lead you into the happiest chapter of life that you’ve ever known.

When Pluto stations direct in Capricorn on October 11, I see you gaining a clearer perspective on the transformations you’ve been going through as you react differently (and positively!) to the unexpected parts of life. Trust that these changes are leading you toward greater stability and growth. Embrace the upheaval as a catalyst for your fate and personal evolution. Raise a glass to your growth!

September 2024

Wheel of Fortune: The cards suggest you should get ready for some major shifts, Cancer. The Wheel of Fortune is turning in your favor this month, which could bring changes that are out of your control but that are ultimately more positive than you could have imagined. September serves as a reminder to you that life is cyclical—what goes up must come down, and no hardship lasts forever.

If you’ve been going through a rough time lately, just know that it seems the tides are turning this month and fate is on your side. Don’t be surprised by your life taking an entirely new direction around the time of the full-moon lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Pisces on the 17th. If you are able to embrace the change with an air of excitement, and trust that the universe has a plan for you, I think you will be heavily blessed as you take steps down this new path. It’s okay to be afraid and take aligned action anyways!

August 2024

Judgment: Sometimes being caught up in a habit can make you blind to the solution for how to break it. Instead of sticking to the same people or coping skills you’ve used for years, now might be the time to challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone and take on a new approach.

It seems that some of the people closest to you are in fact that ones holding you back from realizing your worth and potential. If you’ve been thinking and talking about yourself and others in a negative way, consider creating separation between yourself and some of the unhealthy people and habits you’ve been indulging in. Your future self will likely thank you.

July 2024

Nine of Wands: The cards say there is a situation that feels as if it’s going to explode. However, the universe is not punishing you with this anticipatory period. Instead, it’s trying to remind you that there’s nothing for you to fear about the future. You are simply going through a moment of purging out what’s not aligned with you and where you’re headed.

It’s important for you to remember that you are strong and capable of making it through difficult times. That said, it seems this situation is unavoidable, so don’t put off dealing with it just because you think it will go away later on. The time is now to face the moment head-on.

June 2024

Four of Wands: The month of June will be a month of togetherness for you. You are finally starting to align yourself with the right people and opportunities, and it shows! If there are any stragglers still in your social orbit that are dragging you down or making you feel like you need to change who you are in order to fit in, now is the time to part ways.

Instead, give more of your time and energy to the people in your life that are bringing out the best in you. You only know a small part of how good your life can get when you are in the wrong environments. In June, you are gaining traction on bringing dreams once you start setting proper boundaries.

May 2024

Temperance: The month of May is going to bring you several chances to exercise the word no as a complete sentence. You have gone down the path of lesson learning and difficulty more than a few times. Instead of sending yourself back down that road again, this month will offer you temptation beyond your wildest dreams. It will be your job to see the devil in disguise.

Allow yourself to take a breath before making a decision, but ultimately you know your worth and the path you are capable of following. You do not need to say yes to everything (or everyone) that looks good on paper. Instead, use that superhuman intuition of yours to excuse yourself when the vibes are off. There are no excuses needed when you are answering only to yourself.

April 2024

Page of Pentacles: Cancer, you are starting to learn that sometimes life needs you to take action and focus on the tangible parts of reality rather than your thoughts and feelings. It’s not that the way you’re thinking or feeling doesn’t matter, but it’s not going to get you from point A to point Z. The most important thing for you to do this month is put one foot in front of the other and pick up momentum toward the tasks that are truly important.

You don’t want to get to the end of the road and say, “I always wanted to do this thing, why didn’t I just follow through when I had the time?” This is your nudge from the universe to put yourself into the driver’s seat and start to press the gas. This will be especially important when Mars enters Aries on April 30. In short, it’s go time for your dreams and goals.

March 2024

Six of Wands: This is a month for celebration and putting yourself in the position to be recognized for Cancer! Your hard work has finally paid off, and although you’ve always known of your potential, others are finally catching up with you. You might receive a bonus, raise, promotion, or work opportunity that finally changes your life.

This reward is coming in from the universe to remind you that all of your inner work has not been done in vain. You are finally going to get the chance to step fully into the next chapter of your life, and I promise that there’s no looking back after this point. Relish this moment and don’t be afraid to let out a celebratory “woo!” and dance!

February 2024

Seven of Cups: You are being offered several options this month that will allow you to move forward out of a stagnant space and back into action, Cancer. You are a highly sensitive being, and that doesn’t just mean with emotional displays—instead, you notice minute changes. When you learn how to work with this sensitivity to the world around you, you will start to look at it as a gift.

February is going to give you the option to speak up for yourself, make confident choices, and ultimately move forward knowing that you are living authentically. When you start to catch yourself listening to other people’s opinions too often, you will lose sight of your inner voice. Take that power back this month by saying no to people, behaviors, and trends that don’t have your best interests at heart, and forging your way forward!

January 2024

The High Priestess: You are entering into a phase of your life where you are realizing that the people who act like they know it all are the ones who know the least. Instead of sitting on a high horse and thinking that everyone else needs to change, this is the perfect month for you to drop some of your ego and allow yourself to have a more humble and gentle existence. You are great at faking kindness, even to those you don’t like.

But instead of faking it, why not consider learning how to be more tolerant, understanding, and compassionate toward the people who live differently than you do? This is the month when you realize how detrimental some of your masks have become. Be patient with yourself as you drop your guard and start to do some real self-reflection this month. You can’t short-cut your way to authenticity and kind-heartedness.

