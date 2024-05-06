The Canned Ingredient Hack For Ridiculously Good Cinnamon Rolls

As if we needed more reasons to love cinnamon rolls. With their comforting carbiness, gooey, aromatic filling, and creamy icing, it's hard to imagine improving on this classic. And yet, there is a hack that'll take your cinnamon rolls to the next level, and it comes in a convenient, commonly available package: canned pie filling.

This trick is one of the many ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste better, but it also works if you're whipping up buttery cinnamon rolls from scratch. Either way, if you want to add a dimension of taste and texture to your treats, this premade ingredient is a powerhouse packed with flavor and pre-sweetened, and sometimes even spiked with spices. Apple and pumpkin pie fillings are already commonly associated with cinnamon, but this is a fun way to experiment with other flavors that pair well with that profile too, including berries, cherry, and lemon. With this hack, you infuse your cinnamon rolls with complementary flavors that will take them to the next level without a slew of extra ingredients.

Why This Pie Filling Hack Works

It's good practice to evaluate the taste and consistency of your pie filling, as these qualities vary between brands and variants. If it's too sugary, a splash of vinegar or citrus juice can bring acidic balance, cutting through the sweetness so you don't wind up with a cloying finished product (this is also another way to customize flavor; experiment with apple cider or balsamic vinegar, orange or lemon juice). If your filling is too thick, a little water or cream can help dilute and make it more spreadable, and prevent it from becoming extra gloopy once baked and oven-concentrated. If it's too thin, a touch of flour or starch can create body, but keep in mind you'll have some evaporation during baking, so you don't want it too thick at the outset.

You can apply this hack by rolling the pie filling into the dough so it's swirled throughout (you can do this by spreading the filling over the unfurled dough with a spoon or spatula). Or, another method is to separate the fruit from the sauce using a strainer, coat your dough with the latter by gently tossing it with the dough rolls together in a bowl by hand, then topping them with the separated fruit pieces before baking. About 3/4 cup of pie filling per 13-once can of cinnamon roll dough is a good starting ratio, and you can adjust from there to taste.

Filling Flavor Combinations

Cinnamon is compatible with so many flavors and wouldn't be at odds with any of the readily available pie fillings, but you can also use your pie filling as inspiration to branch out, adding flavor and textural elements. Nuts are a great way to enhance cinnamon rolls on both fronts. Apple cinnamon walnut muffins are undeniably delicious, so turning them into rolls is a no-brainer. Lemon cinnamon rolls would benefit from the mild texture of poppy seeds, while a sprinkle of black sesame seeds brings both toasty flavor and little pops of texture when paired with blueberry pie filling.

Complementary spices like cardamom, coriander, nutmeg, and clove are easy ways to elevate your flavor profile. Alternately, a sprinkling of fresh herbs over your finished rolls can connect cinnamon to other ingredients (think mint, which goes well with both cinnamon and strawberry). Citrus zest and extracts like almond or orange are easy ways to elevate your recipe, too, as is a liqueur (try amaretto apple cinnamon rolls for a boozy breakfast treat). You can even whip a little pie-filling liquid into the topping for your cinnamon rolls to really deliver on the flavor profile, or make a frosting by combining it with powdered sugar and whipped topping. With this simple, single-ingredient hack, you'll have an entire menu of cinnamon rolls for your anytime cravings.

