You Can't Get Angelina Jolie Away From Her Everyday Uniform

If there’s one thing we can count on in this life of uncertainty, it’s that Angelina Jolie will always bring out her trench coat.

The actor is not one for fuss or maximalism. Like many of her films—Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt, The Tourist—her style is classic, timeless, and speaks for itself. She has a uniform that works for her, and no matter the weather or occasion, her outfit solution—a maxi dress, heels, a long coat, and a great bag—rarely changes.

Jolie again proved her commitment to her signature look this Monday, when she stepped out in New York City to attend a screening of her new film, Maria, at DGA Theater.

She wore a black velvet maxi dress, glossy black pointed-toe pumps, and her favourite beige trench coat, which she cinched tightly around her waist. She accessorised only with large diamond studs. She kept her hair down and straight, and wore her makeup natural.

'I’ve been a mum, and I’ve fully absorbed that into who I am,' Jolie told WSJ. Magazine last year, speaking of why she chooses to dress the way she does. 'My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats. It’s just like a hiding thing.'

Jolie added that she doesn’t necessarily consider herself a fashion person ('I’ve never been to a fashion show or Met Ball my entire life'), and yet, she feels extremely passionately about her own brand, Atelier Jolie, which she launched to support responsibly-made fashion. She said, 'I love individuality and I love freedom.

