Capital City Pride festivities start this weekend. Here are the details

Drag shows, live music, arts and crafts booths and dance parties are just some of what Olympia’s Capital City Pride has planned for this year’s Pride Month celebration.

While the main events — the Pride Parade, Festival and others — are not until next weekend, Capital City Pride is launching the festivities early with a few events this weekend.

Though some are from as far away as San Francisco, many artists, performers and other participants are local.

“We want Olympia to know how queer it is,” Natalie Coblentz, Capital City Pride president and festival director, told The Olympian.

The theme of this year’s festivities: All Bodies Are Pride.

Capital City Pride voted on this theme not just for body positivity, but to raise awareness about all body shapes, sizes, genders, sexualities and preferences despite fear and self-doubt, Coblentz said.

“The idea and the dream was, let’s get out in the sun. Let’s dance around. Let’s shake off all that bad energy,” Coblentz said. “Let’s go, ‘cause all bodies are welcome, all bodies are pride.”

Capital City Pride is a zero-waste event-organizing company. Therefore, Coblentz asks eventgoers to be mindful of the environment and pack items in and out for all occasions.

This weekend

Tutu Making Soiree

What: Capital City Pride is boothing at LoveOly SummerFest this year. Boothgoers can make tutus for the TuTu Dance Party from 11 a.m. to noon June 29 at Percival Landing. The TuTu Dance Party is part of the Annual Music and Art Festival.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Olympia

Admission: Free

Sip N Seek

What: The Sip N Seek is a pub crawl-scavenger hunt fundraiser produced by Lucy ElleBalls, who is participating with other drag artists. Participants pub-crawl and search for scavenger hunt items in locations around Downtown Olympia. All proceeds go to funding the artists participating in the fundraiser and Annual Music and Art Festival. Participants must be at least 21 years old.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Olympia

Admission: Pre-sale tickets are $20, check-in tickets are $25; includes admission to Something Sweet

Something Sweet

What: Lucy ElleBalls and other drag artists who participated in the Sip N Seek will perform in a drag show afterward. Showgoers must be at least 21 years old.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wild Man Gastropub

Admission: $10 or included with Sip N Seek ticket

Next weekend

Drag Block Party

What: The block party, produced by drag artist Luna DeLyte, will include drag performances, live music, games, food trucks and more.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Water Street Northwest between Legion Way Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest

Admission: Free

Annual Music and Art Festival

What: The music part of the festival features two stages: a main stage at Port Plaza and a youth stage at Percival Landing, both of which will have performances by queer, BIPOC artists. Also performing on the main stage are drag artists, who will end the festival with a “drag power hour.” The art part of the festival features 101 booths from queer artists, queer craftsmakers and community members. Also at the festival will be food trucks, a busking area and more. A sensory room will be available in the Olympia Senior Center.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29

Where: Port Plaza and Percival Landing

Admission: Free

After Party

What: The After Party is a variety show of performances, including comics, drag artists and more. Showgoers must be at least 18 years old.

When: 7 p.m. June 29 to midnight June 30

Where: Capitol Theater

Admission: $24

Olympia’s Pride Parade

What: Olympia’s Pride Parade will start at the Tivoli Fountain and continue toward Heritage Park. On the corner of Legion Way Southeast and Capitol Way Southwest will be Lucy ElleBalls emceeing the parade.

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 30

Where: Capitol Way Southwest

Admission: Free

Dyke Day in the Park