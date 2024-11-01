Capricorn Tarot Horoscopes: November 2024

Design by Channing Smith

Are you ready to step into your power this year, Capricorn? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective and make the changes necessary for growth. You’ve got this. And your tarot horoscopes are here to help.

November 2024

the-emperor-embeds-tarot.jpg

The Emperor: Capricorn, The Emperor card calls you to step into your power and take control. The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 highlights your 11th house of community and friendships, which urges you to take a leadership role in group endeavors.

With Venus entering your sign on November 11, you might find yourself exuding charm and magnetism. It'll make this a perfect time for networking and asserting your authority. This month, structure and discipline will lead you to success—so trust in your ability to lead with strength.

October 2024

eight-of-pentacles.jpg

Eight of Pentacles: This month is all about dedication and hard work for you, Capricorn. You might roll your eyes and say, “That’s what every horoscope and astrological insight says for me! I’m tired of working!” But with the Eight of Pentacles emphasizing the importance of focusing on your craft and honing your skills, I can’t divert from the truth. With the solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 highlighting your 11th house of community and goals, it’s a great time to work diligently on your long-term aspirations and collaborate with others. So try delegating, creating, and collaborating above grinding in isolation.

Pluto stations direct on October 11 in your sign and can help you gain clarity on your personal and professional transformations. This is a time to close out chapters and release old, outdated narratives about work, play, and life in general. By the time Venus enters Sagittarius on October 17, you’ll find that your efforts are rewarded with new opportunities and recognition. Stay committed, and I think you’ll watch your hard work pay off this month!

September 2024

judgement.jpg

Judgement: The cards show that September will be a month of profound self-reflection for you, Capricorn. When Pluto retrograde reenters your sign on the 1st, you might feel as if the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Pluto is a planet of transformation, secrets, and alchemy. What about your life, or the lives of others, are you hoping to see positive change arrive for? The Judgement card invites you to take a deep look at where you’ve been, where you are, and where you’re going simultaneously. This is a time of true awakening for you, and you may feel called to release old patterns, forgive your past mistakes, and embrace a new chapter more fully.

You are not required to pay your dues for the rest of your life. Instead you can set yourself free from this heavy dynamic of guilt or shame by simply acknowledging the shadowy bits of your story more fully. As the sun moves into Libra on September 22, you may find that balance in your journey of self-discovery by releasing your past. Let go of what no longer serves you, and step into the light of your true potential with more kindness, compassion, and forgiveness.

August 2024

Ten of Swords: In order to fully move into the next chapter of your life, the cards show you will have to be willing to close the door (and deadbolt it) on your past. There are parts of you that are simply never coming back, but if you knew how good your life was trying to pan out, you wouldn’t keep yearning for the past!

August brings you the chance of a lifetime to finally admit defeat over the version of you that you’re leaving behind. It’s okay to shed tears, grieve, and mourn. But what’s not okay is to ignore the present-day version of yourself in a saddened attempt to recreate something that has come and gone. You are doing such a great job with the life that you are living currently, but you are ignoring an opportunity to congratulate yourself by focusing on the past. Get intentional and let go of distractions. If that means cleaning out your home, your phone, or your mind…get to it, so you can get happier with what’s happening right in front of you.

July 2024

two-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Two of Pentacles: It seems July is going to present you with the opportunity of a lifetime. There is no stopping you now, and others are in full awareness of your mission. You’ll have to fight against the urge to sabotage yourself in the process, though. If you’ve struggled with connecting more deeply with others (or someone specific), this month will create a breakthrough moment for you to dive deeper and make the necessary changes to get on the same page.

With the Two of Pentacles, what you’ll notice is that there’s truly no wrong answer in all of this. If you are moving with integrity and authenticity, you cannot be led astray, Cap. Try to step outside your comfort zone just so you can find yourself pleasantly surprised with the outcomes of those situations. You’re not being tested, my sea goat. This is life, and I promise you are ready for it.

June 2024

three-of-cups-tarot-embed.png

Three of Cups: June is going to be a powerful month for you to lift your spirits and start to celebrate the little things in life more often. You might have found yourself in a bit of a rut lately, and that’s understandable. Everyone’s life goes through ups and downs in their own time.

However, instead of letting that murky energy linger, this month will be a great time to travel in the other direction entirely. Say yes to plans, go out with your friends, spend time in nature, treat yourself a little with a fun activity. Make life feel nice again by doing nice things for yourself! You’re in charge of the narrative this month, Cap.

May 2024

five-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Five of Pentacles: You may be feeling as if no one understands you this month, and although it’s true that you are one of one, it’s also an unfair position to put yourself and your loved ones in by saying, “No one gets me and no one ever will!” This belief puts walls up that keep other people further away from you, and with no good reason.

Instead of keeping your heart at an arm’s length from everyone, why not let someone new into your life who could pleasantly surprise you with how caring and aligned with you they are? If the people from your past are not filling up your cup the way you had initially anticipated they could, it may be time to expand your social circle this month and find friendship in people who are on the same wavelength as you at this chapter in your life.

April 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Rest, rest, and more rest. This month is calling you to go inward and find more sustainable ways to get your needs met rather than feeling like you need to be running on empty all of the time. Instead of putting the grind as a nonnegotiable in your dream life, why not remove that overexertion from the equation and see how lovely your life can pan out? Ask for help as needed, and you’ll be surprised by how much more can get done when you collaborate with skilled people.

You are not doing this alone, and it’s important for you to remember that as you’re scaling to the top. Instead, while Mercury retrograde in Aries is happening in your fourth house of home, why not turn your space into a spa and stay home? Adding in a microcurrent facial device to your weekly regime could encourage you to stay in rather than running out and exhausting yourself as often. Or encourage that even when you are exhausted, you won’t look it.

March 2024

devil-tarot-embed.jpg

The Devil: You might be feeling fixated on something (or someone) this month in a way that makes you feel as if you can’t escape it. It might haunt you when you’re alone, when you’re dreaming, or when you have too much time on your hands. Instead of fearing this feeling and running from it, use this month as a great opportunity to face your inner demons head-on as the Devil card arrives. T

his card is a Capricorn card in the tarot, so in some ways, this indicates that you are right on time and in perfect alignment to finally make this change. Although this might feel challenging to you, it’s okay to lean on others for support and guidance. You are never truly alone, Cap.

February 2024

Two of Cups: With so much struggle in your recent past, what you are going to realize this month is that life is starting to sing in a new key for you. You are going to have a chance to connect deeply with someone in a way that you never have before. What this connection is going to teach you is that the quantity of people you have in your life is not important (nor are the amount of texts, likes, or commas in your bank balance).

Instead, having a few quality relationships, opportunities, and experiences in your life are all that truly matters. When you stop overcomplicating your own life and continuously raise the bar even higher, you will find that you are no longer disappointed with what it is that you have. You have more than enough, Capricorn. Rest on the search for more in February, and focus on being present instead.

January 2024

five-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Five of Pentacles: You may feel a sense of longing for a time that does not exist and keep asking yourself why you are dwelling somewhere outside of this present moment. It’s easy to get into a period of reflection when the new year rolls around, but you will only get so far when you are keeping yourself in a rut.

Try to honor the parts of you that are feeling heavy or dark this month without giving them too much power. Your feelings are coming up to show you something, but they are not factual or binding. Meaning that January still has great potential to bring you a sense of closeness, love, and happiness if you can allow your ups and downs to arise without judgment!

