How to care for your teeth during pregnancy
Dr Smita Mehra, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice, explains that changes to our hormone levels during pregnancy can impact the health of our teeth and gums, putting some at risk of developing dental issues like tooth decay and gum disease. "Pregnancy hormones can trigger your gums to become inflamed, swollen, or even bleed - this is known as pregnancy gum disease," the expert says. What causes gum disease in pregnancy and what are the signs to look out for?