IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The Notebook's Gena Rowlands dies at 94

The actress died at her California home on Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ. Her husband of 12 years, Robert Forrest, was by her side, along with her daughter, Alexandra Cassavetes, 58. Gena was best known for playing the older version of Rachel McAdams' character Allie in the 2004 movie, The Notebook, which was directed by her son, Nick Cassavetes. In the film, her character had dementia - and in the past few years, Gena herself suffered from the same disease.