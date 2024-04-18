Catch live music while you drink or dine inside a historic building in downtown Monroe

A 100-year-old industrial building that has sat vacant in Monroe for decades has recently found new life as Hayne Street Gastrolounge, a restaurant, bar and event space.

The former Monroe Hardware Warehouse has been fully renovated but retains time-worn details such as exposed brick throughout the dining area. Among the focal points is Hayne Street’s 38-foot bar, which was handcrafted by Mint Hill woodworker Tim Lezette.

Enter through the large wooden accordion doors where trucks used to back up, and you can catch live music on the weekends. Sip an espresso martini or a non-alcoholic Basil and Blueberry Smash. Or if you’re a craft beer fan, try one of the IPAs brewed specially for the restaurant by Monroe’s Americana Beer Company.

“We just love the history of the building, and people have said to us that they’re so glad it’s being used now,” co-owner Rawles Kelly told CharlotteFive. “It’s been quite a little journey. “

She and her husband, John, co-own the space with Johnson & Wales professor Alistair Williams and Williams’ daughter Cerys, who also manages the front of the house.

Executive chef John Ciavolella leads the kitchen, which is pumping out a few best sellers. The restaurant’s signature Hayne Street Gastroburger is one of them, loaded with melted cheddar, onion jam, bacon and iceberg lettuce on a sourdough bun gluten-free bread or a lettuce wrap. A meat alternative is available to swap out the burger patty, too.

The Gastroburger at Hayne Street Gastrolounge.

On Sundays, brunch is also a big hit. The lineup features Southern favorites like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, plus French Toast topped with maple syrup, berry compote and powdered sugar. Another menu item to consider is the deviled eggs garnished with bacon jam.

At lunchtime, there is a variety of salads to choose from, plus flatbreads and wings. The dinner lineup features entrees such as three-cheese macaroni, pan-seared salmon, crab cakes, short ribs and fried cod.

Several items are gluten free or can be made so upon request, including the flatbreads, pasta primavera and the flourless chocolate torte.

Gluten-free pasta primavera at Hayne Street Gastrolounge.

Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. In June, the restaurant plans to start a bourbon dinner series, along with a wine club.

Hayne Street Gastrolounge offers an extensive wine selection for enjoying in the restaurant or purchasing to take home.

A second restaurant is in the works, too. Around the corner in another part of the building facing Morgan Alley, Smorgansbord is under construction. The deli will feature breakfast, sandwiches and salads, plus ice cream from The Local Scoop.

“It’s really cute, actually,” Kelly said, noting that the area. is pedestrian friendly.

“Monroe has been a great little town,” she added. “Everybody knows everyone there.”

Hayne Street Gastrolounge is located at 109 N. Hayne St. #100 in Monroe.

Location: 109 N. Hayne St. #100, Monroe, North Carolina 28112

Menu

Cuisine: American, brunch

Instagram: @haynestgastrolounge

