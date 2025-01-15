Celebrate National Bagel Day 2025 with 5 deals on Wednesday, January 15
Happy 2025 National Bagel Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate bagels every day, especially on Wednesday, January 15? They're delicious!
And another question I need answers to: why is this day National Bagel Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted bagels, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can eat your food fresh.
So let’s stop writing about burgers and get to the important stuff here: A partial list of joints that we’ve found who will give something away or sell you bagels for less than the usual price:
1. Panera
If you buy one of their bagel sandwiches and you're in their loyalty program, you can get a free bagel next time you visit.
2. Einstein Bros
If you're in their rewards program, you can get a free egg sandwich with a purchase when ordering online.
3. Bruegger's Bagels
Go join their rewards program to get a free bagel and cream cheese.
4. Biggby Coffee
You can get a bagel sandwich for half price.
5. H&H Bagels
Use the code BAGELDAY10 to get 10% off national shipping orders.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Celebrate National Bagel Day 2025 with 5 deals on Wednesday, January 15