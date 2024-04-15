21 celebrity couples with the largest age gap relationships: Cher, Al Pacino, Madonna, Clooneys & more Hollywood favs

Age gaps won't deter some of our favourite Hollywood stars from falling in love.

In Hollywood, celebrity relationships are headline-making news — especially when there's a significant age gap. From the Clooneys to the newest headline-makers, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, celebrity couples often bridge significant age differences for relationships.

Stars like Cher and Madonna add to the list of stars who don't let age dictate their heart's choice.

This article lines up 21 celebrity couples by their age differences, starting with the widest gaps. Ready to see who else made the list? Read on.

Al Pacino (Getty Images) and Noor Alfallah were rumoured to begin dating around April 2022. (Instagram/@nooralfallah)

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah: 54 years

TMZ reported Al Pacino, 83 and Noor Alfallah, 29, welcomed a son in the summer of 2023, after what was thought to be a year-long relationship. TMZ reported the Pacino "was so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant" and requested a DNA test. It was his fourth child. With an age gap of 54 years, the couple was rumoured to have split up, but that wasn't the case, according to TMZ. Alfallah previously dated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and works in the entertainment industry.

Cher and Alexander Edwards have a 40-year age gap.

Cher and Alexander Edwards: 40 years

Alexander Edwards and Cher's relationship is still somewhat a mystery, but the singer is not thinking about other people's opinions regarding her relationship with the 36-year-old music executive. +++She recently shut down online haters and tweeted, " love doesn't know math, it sees." Only time will tell if this budding romance turns into a long-term relationship.

Patrick Stewart met his wife Sunny Ozell in 2008. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell: 38 years

Patrick Stewart met his wife Sunny Ozell in 2008 at a New York restaurant. The couple married in 2013. Despite the nearly 40-year age difference between the two, the couple seems happy and has a good sense of humour about their age gap.

Madonna (left) and Josh Popper went "Instagram official" in March 2023. (Photo via @_joshpopper via Instagram)

Madonna and Josh Popper: 35 years

Madonna appeared to make her relationship with 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper "Instagram official" in March 2023. A month prior, it was rumoured the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was dating Popper after the boxing coach posted photos of them together on Instagram. The Daily Mail reported that the duo met after Popper trained the "Ray of Light" singer's son, David Banda, at New York gym, Bredwinners, which Popper owns.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage have a 31-year age gap. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata: 31 years

Actor Nicolas Cage, 60, married his fifth wife, 29-year-old Riko Shibata, in 2021 in Las Vegas. The couple met the year prior in Japan, where Shibata lived, and Cage allegedly proposed over FaceTime and FedEx-ed her a ring.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a 31-year age gap. (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor: 31 years

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor got together in 2015, roughly a decade after first meeting at a party. Since then, they have been positive and supportive of one another and have shut down any negative talk about their age difference. In an interview, Paulson stated she believes people are fixated on their age difference due to "our own ageist thinking and the idea that to be old is to cease to have any desire."

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have a 26-year age gap. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster: 26 years

Rod Stewart, 79 and 53-year-old Penny Lancaster have been married since 2007. The couple first met in 1999 and had a rocky start. They now have two sons together, Alistair and Aiden, and renewed their vows in 2017.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin met in 2012. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 26 years

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are a unique Hollywood couple that includes one famous person and one non-celebrity. After approaching Hilaria at a restaurant in New York in 2012, Alec proposed and the two were married less than two years later. They have seven children together.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in 1998. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: 25 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are a celebrity couple who've made their age gap work. The pair met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival and married a few years later. They have two children, Dylan and Carys, and other than hitting a brief rough patch in 2013, the couple have had a seemingly stable relationship.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner began dating in 2014. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble: 25 years

"Mom-ager" of the Jenner-Kardashian stars Kris Jenner, 68, has been seeing actor and producer Corey Gamble, 43, since 2014. At the time, Jenner was in the process of separating from Caitlyn Jenner, and it wasn't until 2015 that the couple became Instagram official.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have a 24-year age gap. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson: 24 years

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, recently opened up about the "uncomfortable" scrutiny of her marriage to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, due to their significant age difference. "There are times where it's uncomfortable," she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, noting they "zone it out" and focus on privacy and family. The couple met on the "Nowhere Boy" set in 2009, when she was 42 and he was 18.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming met in 2007. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming: 23 years

Retired U.S. actor Bruce Willis first met Emma Heming, 45, at their trainer's gym in 2007. The couple got married just two years later, and have since raised two daughters together.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart got together in 2002. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford: 22 years

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been an item for 20 years, getting together in 2002. They have one child, whom Lockhart adopted a year before meeting Ford. They live in Wyoming, keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight. Calista says that the difference in their ages is a "non-issue" in their relationship, noting, "sometimes I even say, wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have a 20-year age gap. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: 20 years

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham started dating in 2011, and despite a long-term engagement, the actor and Victoria's Secret model have yet to walk down the aisle. However, they seem very solid and welcomed their second child this year.

Eddie Murphy and partner Australian actress Paige Butcher have a 19-year age gap. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher: 19 years

U.S. comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, 63, has been seeing 19 years younger Paige Butcher since 2012. Butcher, 44, said at the time she was keeping her relationship private. They have two children together, Izzy Oona and Max Charles.

Simon Cowell is 18 years older than his wife Lauren Silverman. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman: 18 years

"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, 64, first met Lauren Silverman, 46, back in 2004, but she was married at the time and the couple started seeing each other in the summer of 2013. Silverman became pregnant with their son that year. The couple is now engaged and planning their wedding.

George and Amal Clooney have a 17-year age gap. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

George and Amal Clooney: 17 years

George Clooney was introduced to human rights lawyer Amal in 2013 by a mutual friend. Despite their significant age gap, the two seem genuinely happy and have built a family over the last decade, welcoming fraternal twins Ella and Alexander in 2017. Most recently, Amal and the twins traveled with George to visit the set of his latest movie.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been together since 2018. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz: 17 years

German-American model Heidi Klum, 50, met Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 34, back in 2018 at a friend's birthday party. Allegedly she was immediately smitten. The couple got engaged the same year, and were married two months later, at the start of 2019.

U.S. actor Jerry Seinfeld is 17 years older than his wife Jessica Seinfeld. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld: 17 years

Jerry Seinfeld, 69, and Jessica Seinfeld, 52, met at a New York City gym in 1998, quickly began dating and got married just over a year later. They've raised three children together since.

Alexandra Daddario met producer Andrew Form during a chance encounter in downtown New York City.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form: 17 year

"The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario met producer Andrew Form during a chance encounter in downtown New York City. Based on their Instagram posts, the 17-year age gap doesn’t seem to bother them one bit. While it’s unclear exactly how long the couple has been together, they became Instagram official in May 2021 and got married in December 2022.

Beyoncé is 12 years younger than her husband Jay-Z. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: 12 years

Superstar musicians Beyonce, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, have been a power couple for two decades despite the 12-year age gap. Beyoncé was still performing with Destiny's Child when they began dating in 2000, when she was 18.

The bottom line

Although these celebs have substantial age gaps, it's not uncommon for Hollywood couples to have age differences of ten years or more.

Whatever draws these individuals together, the one thing all these couples have in common is their refusal to let other people's opinions on their ages affect their relationships.

