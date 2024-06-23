Celebrity fashion of the week: 43% of Yahoo Canada readers voted this actress as the best-dressed star

This week, we asked readers to vote on outfits from stars like Céline Dion, Eva Longoria and Brooke Shields.

Celebrity fashion can easily become a topic of heated debate, especially when trying to decide which star wore the best — and, unfortunately, worst — outfit of the week. With frequent events like red carpet premieres and awards shows, to even minor occurrences like celebrity sightings, there's bound to be a swath of interesting looks to deliberate over.

This past week, we asked Yahoo Canada readers to vote for the best and worst-dressed celebrity from events including the 2024 Tony Awards, a Louis Vuitton fashion show and several movie premieres. For our five best-dressed celebrity options this week, we put together Angelina Jolie, Austin Butler, Eva Longoria, Cynthia Erivo and Laverne Cox; our options for worst-dressed star included Constance Wu, Colman Domingo, Céline Dion, Emma Stone and Brooke Shields.

Looking at the poll results, Yahoo Canada readers were quite divided on this week's celebrity fashion. Below, read more about how people voted over the past few days — and, of course, see which stars won best and worst dressed.

BEST DRESSED WINNER: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie wore Atelier Versace for the 77th Annual Tony Awards at New York's David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

There's an aura about Angelina Jolie that makes it seem as if she has an immense level of wisdom — and that certainly rang true this week with her knowledge of style. Out of more than 1,300 voters, 43 per cent of people chose the 49-year-old actress as the best-dressed star this week.

The mom-of-six wore a light teal Atelier Versace gown for the 2024 Tony Awards, where won her first-ever prize from the awards show for producing "The Outsiders" musical. Jolie's custom strapless velvet piece featured a sweetheart neckline that revealed the actress's latest tattoo, a sparrow-like bird spreading its wings to fly.

For accessories, she opted for several bracelets, including a hand-carved and hand-sculpted lucite bangle by Alexis Bittar. Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora tousled Jolie's luscious locks using the Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil; makeup artist Raoul Alejandre gave her a magical look with a soft pink lip. In our secondary poll, more than 1,000 voters were a bit divided about this look: Forty-one per cent agreed it was beautiful, while 30 per cent indicated it was a bad outfit and 29 per cent were in between.

Jolie attended the awards show with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who also worked on "The Outsiders" musical. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

For the awards show, Jolie attended with 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who worked as a production assistant on the musical adaptation of the 1967 novel. The teen actress matched her mom's cool tones, wearing a crisp blue suit, a matching bowtie and a white buttoned shirt.

Speaking to Deadline, Jolie explained she learned more about her child after the mother-daughter duo worked together, sharing "my daughter Viv loves theatre" and that she had been very drawn to the story.

"It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material," Jolie noted. "And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

BEST DRESSED RUNNER UP: Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria wore Simkhai during an appearance on the "Today" show in New York on June 20. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

When it's right, it's right: Out of those more than 1,300 voters, 31 per cent chose Eva Longoria as the best-dressed celebrity this week. The 49-year-old actress went fire red in Midtown New York wearing Simkhai's Orson One Shoulder Midi Dress. In out secondary poll, readers were more confident this was a strong outfit: Sixty-five per cent of more than 1,000 voters called the piece stunning, whereas 11 per cent weren't fans and 24 per cent were divided.

The mom-of-one's all-leather piece showed off her next-level curves, and even featured a thigh-high slit and a tied rope-like element on the bodice. The "Desperate Housewives" actress wore the look for an appearance on the "Today" show where she talked about her TV series "Land of Women" as well as motherhood: "I think there's a dire need to leave this world a better place when you have children. You're like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't leave it the way it is.'"

WORST DRESSED WINNER: Constance Wu

Constance Wu wore Miu Miu at the Queerty Celebrates Pride50 Gala at The Edison Ballroom on June 17 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

A fluffy party look isn't capturing the hearts of many Yahoo Canada readers. Unfortunately, Constance Wu was named this week's worst-dressed celebrity with her coral pink Miu Miu two-piece look for the Queerty Celebrates Pride50 Gala.

However, our worst-dressed celebrity poll was quite divided on which star had the most unpleasant outfit this week. Out of more than 1,100 voters, only 24 per cent of people believed the "Crazy Rich Asians" star won the title this week.

While it was a tight race, there was a consensus the 42 year old didn't dress to impress for her New York party. Our secondary poll shows 82 per cent of more than 1,000 voters thought this look was bad. That's opposed to only three per cent of people who liked the outfit, and 15 per cent of voters who were unsure.

Wu's coral pink look featured a crop top and mini skirt, both of which had feather trims. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Wu's feather-trimmed outfit featured a satin crop top with thin straps, and it was paired with a matching mini skirt. The "Hustlers" actress accessorized with metallic strappy René Caovilla Juniper sandals, a light pink short necklace, pearl earrings and a shiny hair clip.

WORST DRESSED RUNNER UP: Emma Stone

Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton for the New York premiere of "Kinds of Kindness" at the Museum of Modern Art on June 20. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Stone narrowly missed out on the worst-dressed celebrity title this week. In that poll, 22 per cent of voters chose the 35-year-old actress as this week's worst-dressed star. Attending the New York premiere of her film "Kinds of Kindness," Stone wore an all-black piece from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 show.

The outfit featured a sheer polka dot coverup with cutouts, which the "La La Land" star paired with black mini shorts and a pair of ankle-strap heels. For accessories, she opted for simple silver stud earrings and garnet red nails. While the gown was a miss, Stone looked stunning with a glittering makeup look that featured a bright red lip. Her brown hair was parted down the middle, and slightly tucked behind her ears to fall down her back.

Our secondary poll voters agreed this wasn't the best look of the week: Out of more than 1,000 people, 78 per cent indicated they didn't like this outfit. On the other hand, eight per cent shared they were fans, while 14 per cent were left in the middle.

