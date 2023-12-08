Celebrities praise Canadian journalist Leslie Horton who shut down body-shamer on-air: ''Queen!'

Global News Calgary journalist Leslie Horton hit back at a body-shamer with support from celebs. Photo via THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Global News (HANDOUT)

After a video of a Global News Calgary traffic reporter responding to a body shamer went viral, some of Hollywood's biggest names are praising the journalist.

Last week, A TikTok user shared a video of Leslie Horton addressing a viewer's remarks about her body during a Global News Calgary traffic report. In the now-viral clip, Horton responds to an email "that insinuated she was pregnant and also slammed her wardrobe.

"I'm just gonna respond to an email that I just got saying 'congratulations on your pregnancy, if you're gonna wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this,'" the Vancouver-born reporter calmly asserted. She then replied, "No, I'm not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year, and this is what women of my age look like, so if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate."

Horton added: "Think about the emails that you send."

Over the past week, Canadians have rallied around the reporter — and now she's even receiving praise from Hollywood.

On Thursday, actress and producer Jamie Lee Curtis shared the empowering video on Instagram.

"This news anchor was body-shamed by a viewer. This was her response," Curtis posted, sparking an outpouring of support from fellow stars.

"Special place in hell," commented Grey's Anatomy actor Giacomo Gianniotti.

Michelle Pfeiffer joined in, writing "Bravo!" accompanied by clapping hands emojis.

"Oh my goodness, queen!" wrote "Game of Thrones" actress Gemma Whelan.

Fans of Curtis also weighed in on the post, praising Horton's moxie.

"Love her response. She is amazing. So strong in so many ways!" an Instagram user penned.

"She handled that like an f—-ing pro! She rocks!" exclaimed another.

One person commented: "Respect to Leslie and love her response. May she always be in excellent health and continue to not take any sh— from anyone."

Horton, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in December 2021, has been enduring a constant stream of slanderous emails from the same sender allegedly for about four years.

On Wednesday, speaking with "Good Morning America," she shared, "When I got that email during our show, last Wednesday morning, I had a visceral response to it. And I was hurt, angry."

She emphasized that the aim of the email was to "hurt and humiliate and shame me."

Following her on-air clap-back, she took to X (aka Twitter) to thank her fans for their support. In the post, she confessed it took her "hours" to calm down after reading the hurtful email.

"Thanks for all your kind messages this morning. It took me hours to stop shaking... but I'm shaking it off," Horton wrote.

Thanks for all your kind messages this morning 😊😊 It took me hours to stop shaking... but I'm shaking it off and setting up for Cookie Sale tomorrow! See you @ATCOBlueFlame 7-9am! pic.twitter.com/v7jrK6rcSe — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) November 30, 2023

