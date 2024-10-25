Celebs love Adidas sneakers — shop styles worn by J.Lo, Meghan Markle and more

Taylor Swift, J.Lo, Meghan Markle

If you're like most people, you assume celebrities have bottomless bank accounts, and their closets reflect that. $250 on a pair of jeans? No biggie. $600 on a weekender bag? Chump change. But here's a fun fact: Every once in a while, A-listers wear items that the rest of us can also afford! Take Adidas, for example. The brand's comfy and stylish sneakers and slip-ons are a staple on the feet of the famous. Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and tons more stars have all been photographed wearing Adidas shoes.

Fall just started and winter's just weeks away, so if you're looking for new footwear for the cold-weather seasons ahead, take a cue from your favorite celebrities. Below, you'll find the Adidas looks worn by Courteney Cox, Hailey Bieber and others.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox has been seen wearing the popular Adidas Adilette slides, which cost just $23. (Getty Images)

Friends alum Courteney Cox may be mega-famous, but that doesn't stop her from rocking the Adidas Adilette slides while out and about. These best-selling shoes have been around for over 50 years, so it's not surprising that they're a staple for college coeds and the rich and famous alike.

Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides Available in several colors and designs, this slide sandal is a staple in Adidas' collections season after season. If you've ever lived in a dorm or stayed in a hostel, then you probably recognize these as the shoes everyone wore in the shower. But, guess what? They're just as comfy and practical on the street, too. "These slides are comfortable enough to wear all day. They have good arch support and they don't feel like they're sliding off," wrote a fan. Another added, "[These slides are] great slides for daily life. They have just the right fit and amazing sole comfort." $23 at Adidas

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is a classic beauty, so it's no surprise that she's been spotted sporting the iconic Adidas Stan Smith style. (Getty Images)

Want a simple, yet attractive sneaker that will look good with everything in your closet? Follow in Meghan Markle's stylish footsteps and invest in a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Named after the famed tennis player, this design has been a part of the brand's lineup since 1965. You can't go wrong with classic white, but if you want to be a bit more playful, consider a sneaker with a fun accent color on the back.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes Part of the lasting appeal of the Stan Smith sneaker is that they really do look good with everything. While, of course, you can pair them with jeans and leggings, the sleek, unfussy design also means they work well with dresses and skirts. "What else needs to be said? If you’re looking for a simple everyday shoe, you can’t go wrong with these," one customer commented. $100 at Adidas

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is a bonafide trendsetter, so it's no surprise that fans fell in love with the Adidas Samba sneakers after she wore them. (Getty Images)

When Hailey Bieber first wore her Adidas Samba sneakers back in 2022, it didn't take long for the kicks to go viral. But she isn't the only trendsetter who's worn these popular sneakers. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing them.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes Fun fact: the Adidas Samba shoes are one of the most popular indoor soccer sneakers ever. Rest assured, however, you don't need to be on the ball field to rock these sneakers. They look great with denim and dress pants alike, and even better, they're lightweight yet supportive. "So comfy and they go with everything," one shopper said about these kicks. "They are perfect with black dress pants and are casual but still dressy enough to wear to the office. Size down a half size for a comfier fit." $100 at Adidas

Taylor Swift

Just about everything Taylor Swift wears is pretty much guaranteed to sell out and her Adidas sneakers were no exception. (Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Taylor Swift wearing a leopard-print pair of Adidas Superstar sneakers back in April and it wasn't long before the style sold out. Fortunately, Adidas has lots of different variations of this sneaker, so shoppers can pretty much buy them year-round.

Adidas Superstar Shoes Thousands of Adidas shoppers have given these kicks five stars and they get especially high marks for comfort and quality. Like many other classic Adidas designs, these shoes are a unisex style so make sure you're choosing the right size when shopping for a pair. The black and white versions are probably the most popular, but there are lots of cool color options available including green and white, red and white, and yellow and white. $100 at Adidas

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is just one of many stars who've been spotted in Adidas Ultraboost sneakers after a workout. (Getty Images)

Exercise enthusiasts swear by the Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, so it's no surprise that J.Lo was snapped wearing a pair leaving a sweat sesh. The cushy sneaks offer lots of support and stability without being bulky. Other famous fans include Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss and Carrie Underwood.

Adidas Ultraboost 5X Shoes Yes, these shoes are pricier than most other Adidas options, so it's understandable to think twice before spending almost $200 on a pair. Celeb fans aside, everyday shoppers rave about how lightweight and cushiony they are. "I feel like I'm walking on a cloud. They are comfortable to start walking without any pain," one person wrote in their review. Another shopper added: "I am on my feet 10 hours a day and these are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I had to buy another pair." $180 at Adidas

Kourtney Kardashian

Seeing Kourtney Kardashian in her cute black and white Gazelles convinced me to buy a pair. (Helen Healey/NBC)

Kourtney Kardashian is just one of many who've worn the Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson and Gigi Hadid also own this legacy Adidas style that comes in tons of colors and looks good with lots of different outfits.

Adidas Gazelle Shoes Of all the Adidas sneakers, the Gazelles are my personal favorite. I own three pairs in different colors — I always find myself reaching for them because they're comfortable, not heavy and look so good. My pro shopping tip when it comes to buying your own pair of Gazelles (or any Adidas shoes, in fact)? Check the kids' sizes! I normally wear a size 8.5 in women's shoes, but can fit in the 6.5 youth size in these kicks... which are $20 cheaper! $100 at Adidas

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.